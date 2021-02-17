DEQ Accepting Water Quality Grant Request-for-Proposals

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), Division of Water Resources (DWR) is soliciting proposals for the Clean Water Act-Section 319 (h) Nonpoint Source Grant Funding Program for Fiscal Year 2021. Funds support projects that implement a DWR-approved watershed restoration plan to restore the water quality for waters impaired by nonpoint source pollution. DWR anticipates approximately $1.3 million in federal funds may be available for water quality restoration projects. Funds are provided by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, pursuant to Section 319(h) of the Clean Water Act.

“The 319 grant promotes partnerships and leveraging of resources to strengthen local stewardship of our shared water resources. This funding provides an opportunity for non-profits and local governments to restore the habitat and quality of streams and other public trust waters across the state through voluntary local watershed initiatives,” Richard W. Gannon, MEM, Supervisor, Nonpoint Source Planning Branch, N.C. Division of Water Resources.

State and local governments, interstate agencies, and public and private nonprofit organizations, including academic institutions, are eligible to apply. Applications are due by midnight on May 4, 2021.

Availability of grant funds, amounts, and award schedules are conditioned on USEPA’s budget as approved by Congress and subsequent allocation of Section 319 funds to the state. DWR reserves the right to wholly fund, partially fund, or not fund any proposal or any component of any Section 319 grant proposal.

For a full description of the Program including requirements, eligibility, forms and scoring criteria, visit DEQ.nc.gov.

For additional questions regarding the FY 2021 319(h) RFP, please contact Rishi Bastakoti at rishi.bastakoti@ncdenr.gov.