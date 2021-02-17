New Inland Port at Emerson, Manitoba

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Mid Canada Transload Services - Now Operational

We're open for business”
— Real Tetrault
EMERSON, MANITOBA, CANADA, February 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emerson, Manitoba
Mid Canada Transload Services Ltd is one of the largest privately owned inland ports in Manitoba. It is strategically located near the 24 hour US/Canada customs port at Emerson, MB and alongside highway 75, Western Canada's main artery to the US market. The 250 acre site has daily rail service from the CN and BNSF railways that will connect customers to all points in North America at exceptional freight rates. Mid Canada Transload Services operates a 4500 MT grain handling facility along with 2 miles of track.

The Mid Canada Transload Services site includes a 10,000 foot warehouse and office space suitable for LTL or FTL shipments to and from Western Canada and the US. There is also a heavy truck maintenance shop and truck wash on the yard. The transload site has already welcomed local business "RunninRed", a Canada / US courier service. MCTS is looking for additional companies that may require storage space. The ideal location is one hour from Grand Forks, ND and one hour from Winnipeg, MB.

Further expansion includes a third track that will accommodate rail shipments of one to 5 cars. This track can also serve as a warehouse base for manufactured goods that need more time to load or need a larger storage area. This is a marketing opportunity for specialty products that require particular rail equipment such as liquid pumps or large material handling equipment. Commented CEO Real Tetrault, "Our site allows small to medium size shippers to reach their customers in the US, Mexico and Canada without having to build the expensive infrastructure needed. And for the larger customer, we have lots of room for them to grow. "

"We're open for business", said Tetrault.

Real Tetrault
Mid Canada Transload Services Ltd
+1 204-794-6077
rtetrault@midcantransload.com
