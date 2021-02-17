REPUBLIC GOLDFIELDS INC. ANNOUNCES CHANGES IN BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND MANAGEMENT
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Republic Goldfields Inc. (the “Company”) announcing that, effective immediately, Howard Ellison has resigned as director and Chief Financial Officer and Michael Lerner has resigned as Chief Executive Officer. The Company thanks Howard Ellison for his valuable contributions, and further wishes them every success in their future endeavors.
Company is pleased to announce that Michael Lerner, Richard Paolone and Jeffrey Paolone have been appointed to serve as directors. Richard Paolone has been appointed also as Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer.
Mr. Lerner brings with him more than 20 years of experience in the natural resources market, starting as an institutional trader at CIBC and Wellington West, and then as a professional trader and financier focused on junior mining stocks at Dominick and Dominick. Since 2012, Mr. Lerner has become more involved in the operations of junior mining companies as an officer or director of public companies including Happy Creek Minerals, Jiminex Inc., Fairmont Resources Inc. and Navasota Resources Inc., etc., where he has helped to rehabilitate these companies.
Richard Paolone is a practicing securities lawyer focused on mining, agriculture and cannabis. Mr. Paolone is the principal lawyer of Paolone Law Professional Corporation. In his private practice, he has developed experience with respect to public companies, capital markets, mergers and acquisitions and other facets fundamental to the natural resources sector. Mr. Paolone currently serves as Director and CEO of several other private and reporting companies.
Jeffrey Paolone is a dual JD and MBA Candidate from the University of Windsor and Detroit Mercy. Jeffrey has experience related to capital markets within the natural resource sector. Jeff is the Vice President of Jaguar Financial Corporation, a merchant bank that invests in undervalued, overlooked, and underappreciated public companies in a variety of industry sectors.
Additional Information
For additional information on the Company:
Republic Goldfields Inc.
One Dundas Street West, Suite 2300, Box 13
Toronto, Ontario, Canada M5G 1Z3
Attention: Richard Paolone
Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Director
T: 416-258-3059
E: richard@paolonelaw.ca
Richard Paolone
Company is pleased to announce that Michael Lerner, Richard Paolone and Jeffrey Paolone have been appointed to serve as directors. Richard Paolone has been appointed also as Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer.
Mr. Lerner brings with him more than 20 years of experience in the natural resources market, starting as an institutional trader at CIBC and Wellington West, and then as a professional trader and financier focused on junior mining stocks at Dominick and Dominick. Since 2012, Mr. Lerner has become more involved in the operations of junior mining companies as an officer or director of public companies including Happy Creek Minerals, Jiminex Inc., Fairmont Resources Inc. and Navasota Resources Inc., etc., where he has helped to rehabilitate these companies.
Richard Paolone is a practicing securities lawyer focused on mining, agriculture and cannabis. Mr. Paolone is the principal lawyer of Paolone Law Professional Corporation. In his private practice, he has developed experience with respect to public companies, capital markets, mergers and acquisitions and other facets fundamental to the natural resources sector. Mr. Paolone currently serves as Director and CEO of several other private and reporting companies.
Jeffrey Paolone is a dual JD and MBA Candidate from the University of Windsor and Detroit Mercy. Jeffrey has experience related to capital markets within the natural resource sector. Jeff is the Vice President of Jaguar Financial Corporation, a merchant bank that invests in undervalued, overlooked, and underappreciated public companies in a variety of industry sectors.
Additional Information
For additional information on the Company:
Republic Goldfields Inc.
One Dundas Street West, Suite 2300, Box 13
Toronto, Ontario, Canada M5G 1Z3
Attention: Richard Paolone
Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Director
T: 416-258-3059
E: richard@paolonelaw.ca
Richard Paolone
Republic Goldfields Inc.
email us here