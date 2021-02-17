Ion Solar Pros Honored with SunPower 2020 “Residential National Rising Star” Award
“It’s an honor to be recognized for our unmatched success offering high quality, complete solar solutions to homeowners,”
Rising energy costs are a driving factor for many of our clients choosing to go solar”WOLCOTT, CT, USA, February 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ion Solar Pros, a Connecticut-based home solar provider, has received the “Residential National Rising Star” award from SunPower, a leading solar technology and energy solutions provider, for its outstanding sales performance as a new SunPower dealer in 2020.
— Bill Barrieau ISP CEO
“It’s an honor to be recognized for our unmatched success offering high quality, complete solar solutions to homeowners,” said Bill Barrieau, CEO of Ion Solar Pros. "We are proud to help homeowners go solar, and SunPower enables us to deliver the most efficient and beautiful solar systems available.”
The “Residential National Rising Star” award honors a dealer in the United States that has demonstrated exceptional customer service, premier system design and installation practices, as well as expert solar knowledge and leadership.
“A strong network of dealers is integral to our business — they excel at their craft, are deeply ingrained in their local markets and represent the SunPower brand with incredible expertise and service,” said Norm Taffe, Executive Vice President at SunPower. “We congratulate... Ion Solar Pros … who has gone above and beyond and look forward to their continued success helping more homeowners realize the rewarding benefits of solar.”
In 2020, Ion Solar Pros achieved exponential growth and high customer satisfaction by helping customers determine the most suitable option in order to become energy independent. “Rising energy costs are a driving factor for many of our clients choosing to go solar.” Bill Barrieau explained, “We see this trend continuing and growing across the U.S. even more into 2021.
Bill Barrieau
Ion Solar Pros
+1 860-736-5360
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook