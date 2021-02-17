Forsyte I.T. Solutions Has Earned the Microsoft Windows Virtual Desktop Advanced Specialization
The Microsoft Windows Virtual Desktop advanced specialization highlights the partners who can be viewed as most capable when it comes to deploying Windows Virtual Desktop in Azure.”RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Forsyte I.T. Solutions today announced it has earned the Microsoft Windows Virtual Desktop advanced specialization, a validation of a partner’s deep knowledge, extensive experience, and expertise in deploying, scaling, and securing virtual desktop infrastructure on Azure.
Only partners that meet stringent criteria around customer success and staff skilling, as well as pass a third-party audit of their Windows Virtual Desktop technical practices, are able to earn the Microsoft Windows Virtual Desktop advanced specialization.
Supporting secure remote work for employees is more critical than ever. Windows Virtual Desktop is a Microsoft solution that seamlessly integrates with other Microsoft products and allows customers to implement virtual desktops in a scalable, secure, and cost-effective way.
Partners with validated capabilities in implementing Windows Virtual Desktop can help customers deploy and navigate the licensing efficiencies it offers to deliver the solution that is most efficient for their organization.
Gavriella Schuster, Corporate Vice President, One Commercial Partner (OCP) at Microsoft Corp. added, “The Microsoft Windows Virtual Desktop advanced specialization highlights the partners who can be viewed as most capable when it comes to deploying Windows Virtual Desktop in Azure. Forsyte I.T. Solutions clearly demonstrated that they have both the skills and the experience to offer clients a path to transition to desktop-as-a-service in a scalable, secure, and cost-effective way.”
Due to the impact of the COVID-19 crisis, many clients needed to quickly transition to remote work and learning and address business continuity requirements, and provide a secure virtual infrastructure. Forsyte designed a rapid start Windows Virtual Desktop deployment to accelerate a client’s ability to leverage the benefits of Windows Virtual Desktop and remain productive – all in a short period of time.
Forsyte I.T. Solutions developed a Quick Start to:
• Deploy Windows Virtual Desktop on an existing tenant infrastructure. If the tenant is not deployed, then Forsyte can stand-up the core infrastructure for the deployment.
• Deploy the host pool, Azure AD resources, and infrastructure to support Windows Virtual Desktop. If determined by latency, Forsyte can optionally deploy Traffic Manager and infrastructure in Azure to optimize.
• Work with the organization to publish apps, work with FSLogix and script access for grouping for user access and administration of the installation.
• Provide documentation for deployment and optionally provide managed services for the installation.
• Work with the organization on gold image for host deployment.
Clients have experienced extreme benefits from the rollout of Forsyte’s Quick Start and continue to leverage Windows Virtual Desktop to provide secure remote access. Windows Virtual Desktop has allowed organizations to provide secure access to managed devices in a timely fashion, with productivity and security remaining top of mind.
To learn more contact Forsyte I.T. Solutions at info@forsyteit.com or www.forsyteit.com/contact.
