Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 834 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 208,063 in the last 365 days.

Interactive Touchscreen Solutions, Inc. Partners with Fulton County for Courthouse Innovation

Fulton County Innovates with Navigo® Technology

Fulton County Digital Signage System with Wayfinding

Fulton County Innovates with Navigo® Technology

CROFTON, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Interactive Touchscreen Solutions, (ITS) Inc., partners with Fulton County to implement technology solutions to improve the accessibility and mobility of courthouse buildings and facilities. Fulton County originally published a request for proposal in June of 2019 for digital signage with interactive wayfinding technology.

Winning the bid with a comprehensive custom solution, ITS, Inc. expanded its original offering to include Navigo®, its patent pending touchless technology, for digital displays to include real-time directory information for services, courtrooms, general building information, announcements, policies, and courtroom rules.

The project began roll-out on schedule despite Covid-related closures. Digital signage installation is being completed in phases, county-wide, throughout various courthouses on each of their floors, in major corridors, elevator banks and outside meeting rooms.

In addition to touchless digital signage with wayfinding, interactive touchscreen displays were added to provide touch-activated access to courthouse building and personnel directories. The new touch screen display systems provide step-by-step wayfinding maps and floorplans with English to Spanish language translation.

During installation, Fulton County’s department of Real Estate and Asset Management expanded the project to include more touchless features including scan-to-mobile accessibility for users to capture signage content via mobile phone device. Navigo®’s scan-to-mobile technology provides courthouse visitors a way to safely search and view floorplans maps and step-by-step directions from their mobile phone while on campus. All the systems being installed are powered by Interactive Touchscreen Solutions, Inc. proprietary software, Navigo® and are 508 compliant for the visually and hearing impaired and are protected by antimicrobial film made especially for touch display surfaces.

Since 1999, ITS, Inc. has innovated public and private buildings, workplaces and gathering places to keep people safe and proactively for best operational conditions. To learn more, visit www.itouchinc.com.

Natalie Bobila
ITS, Inc.
+1 410-451-1540
contact@itouchinc.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook

You just read:

Interactive Touchscreen Solutions, Inc. Partners with Fulton County for Courthouse Innovation

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.