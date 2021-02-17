Low Vision of New Jersey Assists With Difficult Vision Problems and Side Vision Loss
EINPresswire.com/ -- Eye diseases, like macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and glaucoma and neurological conditions, like stroke or traumatic brain injury, can cause blurry vision or side vision loss that disrupting the lives and independence of those who have those conditions. Specially-trained optometric physicians such as Dr. Errol Rummel of Low Vision of New Jersey use their expertise to care for people with difficult vision problems that are beyond the help of medicine, surgery, or regular eyeglasses.
Dr. Rummel is a resource for those who have heard from others that “nothing more can be done.” With only limited Fellows of the International Academy of Low Vision Specialists (IALVS), Low Vision of New Jersey offers a critical, hard-to-find service that helps people improve their reduced eyesight.
The practice is limited to Low Vision Care and the Care of Visual Field Loss. Low Vision Care refers to the design of advanced optical technology to enhance vision not helped by regular glasses or standard eye care and is indicated for people with eye diseases such as macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, or optic nerve disease. The care of Visual Field Loss involves the design of advanced optical technology to improve side vision awareness for people with specific neurological conditions like stroke or traumatic brain injury and people with constricted fields (tunnel vision) caused by eye diseases like retinitis pigmentosa. Using his extensive experience, Dr. Rummel is finding solutions to those problems and even developed technology to address side awareness loss. The technology is called Side Vision Awareness Glasses and is in use by eye doctors he has trained around the United States and Canada.
The goal of low vision care is to help people reclaim the ability to do tasks that are important to them, be it driving a car, reading the paper, or recognizing faces across the room.
About Low Vision of New Jersey
Low Vision of New Jersey is a low vision practice serving New Jersey and the Philadelphia area. Headed by Dr. Errol Rummel, Low Vision of New Jersey helps people improve their vision in order to take back their lives and do visual tasks that are now difficult. Dr. Rummel is highly experienced and has a number of professional affiliations, including Fellow, American Academy of Optometry (FAAO); Fellow, NJ Academy of Optometry (FNJAO); Fellow Emeritus, Neuro-Optometric Rehabilitation Association (FNORA); Fellow Emeritus, College of Optometrists in Vision Development (FCOVD); Fellow, International Academy of Low Vision Specialists (FIALVS); and Board Certified (NJ Optometry Board), Therapeutic Management of Ocular Disease.
Errol Rummel OD FAAO FIALVS
To learn more about Low Vision of New Jersey, please click here.
