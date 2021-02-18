Nature’s Garden Introduces Probiotic Immune Booster and Probiotic Immune Mix - Powered By Plants
Cibo Vita expands its Nature’s Garden line of products with the introduction of immune boosting snacks featuring essential minerals, vitamins and probiotics.TOTOWA, NEW JERSEY, USA, February 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since the beginning of the pandemic, Cibo Vita has dedicated itself to creating products with the benefit of snacking with purpose. The company continues to expand its popular Nature’s Garden line of products with the introduction of Probiotic Immune Booster and Probiotic Mega Immune Mix. These innovative and delicious snacks help to boost one’s immune system with essential minerals, vitamins and probiotics.
Plant-based Probiotic Immune Booster and Probiotic Immune Mix are super snacks rich in zinc, vitamin C, vitamin D, elderberry extract and the company’s patented probiotics with five billion live cultures that support a body’s natural defenses, as well as providing a healthy, filling snack. They are also Vegan and Kosher.
Probiotic Immune Booster: Available in 2 Sizes
● Dried cranberries, roasted almonds, pepitas, hazelnuts, dried cherries, dried blueberries, pistachios, amla fruit extract, elderberry extract, and Lactobacillus Rhamnosus GG Probiotics
● 5 bn probiotics, 5g protein, 11g fat, 2g fiber, 11mg zinc, 20mcg vitamin D, 90mg vitamin C, and 170 calories per serving (1/4 cup)
Probiotic Mega Immune Mix:
● Dried cranberries, pepitas, walnuts, roasted cashews, hazelnuts, dried cherries, dried ginger, amla fruit extract, elderberry extract, and Lactobacillus Rhamnosus GG Probiotics
● 5 bn probiotics, 4g protein, 13g fat, 2g fiber, 11mg zinc, 20mcg vitamin D, 90mg vitamin C, and 180 calories per serving (1/4 cup)
Cibo Vita will support Probiotic Immune Booster and Probiotic Mega Immune Mix with a comprehensive marketing plan that includes advertising on social media, influencer outreach, and advertorial TV spots.
Probiotic Immune Booster and Probiotic Immune Mix join Fruit Balls: Immune Booster, Probiotic Keto Snack Mix, Choconut Keto Mix, Omega-3 Deluxe Mix, and Probiotic Keto Variety Snack Packs, a two-in-one snack variety pack, all launched in the past year.
The company has also expanded its probiotic dried fruit offerings (cranberries, prunes, apricots, raisins, dates, blueberries, mixed berries), which also aid with immune boosting as well as digestive wellness.
About Cibo Vita (www.cibovita.com)
Founded in 2009, Cibo Vita began by producing private label healthy snack products. Both consisted of dried fruit and nut combinations for supermarkets nationwide. Nature’s Garden is the company’s flagship brand that launched in 2011. Nature’s Garden’s mission is to continuously create innovative products that promote functionality, digestive wellness, and heart health, as well as offer products that are energy-boosting and address a Ketogenic diet. The brand features over 65 SKUs with various combinations of nuts, seeds, dried fruit, trail mixes, and coated pretzels. Nature’s Garden products are sold on the company’s online store as well as in supermarkets, big box, drug chains, health food, and convenience stores as well as warehouse clubs nationwide. Cibo Vita holds the following certifications: Keto, RSPO, UTZ, Kosher, Organic, Paleo, and Gluten-Free. Its manufacturing, distribution, product development, warehouse facilities, and corporate offices are based in Totowa, NJ.
