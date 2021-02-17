Grandma’s Stories
A compilation of heartwarming stories of the distant pastCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, February 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bedtime stories are a staple to every household. These stories—made up or real—which have been passed down from generation to generation, one mouth to another, for years, have entertained and mystified our minds and created hundreds of childhood dreams. For Mary Kathleen, bedtime stories are more than a source of entertainment, for her, it was her savior. During her darkest moments, Mary Kathleen’s source of light was her Grandmother Ella’s stories. And in the hopes of letting it be known to many how her grandmother’s stories saved her life, she writes and releases Ella’s Stories.
Mary Kathleen spent most of her summer childhood on her grandfather’s dairy farm. In her memories, her grandfather’s stories of his life in Scotland and his migration to America are still fresh as new. Every night, they would look forward to going to bed, anticipating their Grandmother Ella’s stories. Growing up, Mary Kathleen and her sister preferred their grandmother’s stories over fairy tales. Many years later, who would have thought that those same stories would somehow save her life?
When Mary Kathleen’s son died in a car accident and his husband suffered from a heart attack, Mary Kathleen thought that there is no way to make things better. However, her Grandmother Ella’s stories and her memories of better times in her grandfather’s farm became her salvation. She clung to those stories and memories during her darkest moments. They meant so much to her, and she doesn’t want these stories to be forgotten. She believes that stories of the past, of our ancestors, are important parts of our history and should be passed down from one generation to the next. Thus, years later, Mary Kathleen has compiled and written the stories of her Grandmother Ella to the best of her memory.
With Ella’s Stories, the author hopes to share the peace she felt staying in her grandfather’s farm and listening to her grandmother’s stories. If you are looking for a quick, inspirational read, this book is for you.
