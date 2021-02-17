Freight Cars Market Trends Include Implementation Of Advanced GPS Technologies

Freight Cars Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

Freight cars are now enabled with GPS tracking. This is likely to be an emerging trend in the freight cars leasing market. The efficiency of freight cars transport will be augmented with the use of advanced GPS technologies. Incorporation of GPS technologies into freight cars by rail operators helps in managing the transport process, scheduling of freight cars, maintain a consistent delivery process, and reduction in theft of goods from the freight cars. For instance, in 2019, Indian Railways began real-time monitoring of over 700 trains (passenger and freight), using The Control Office Application (COA) system. The COA was designed by ISRO after collaborating with the Indian Railways to monitor the movement of freight cars even between two stations with GPS. Therefore, demand for freight cars is expected to be increased with the incorporation of certain criteria such as real-time data and on-time deliveries.

Other trends in the market include company mergers and acquisitions. In July 2019, The Greenbrier Companies, Inc, a leading international supplier of equipment and services to the freight rail transportation markets, acquired the manufacturing business of American Railcar Industries (ARI) from ITE Management for an undisclosed amount. ITE Management is an investment firm that operates industrial and transportation assets and companies. The acquisition will strengthen Greenbrier’s position in product offering in tank cars and covered hoppers and expand its customer base. The acquisition will also extend Greenbrier's reputation in design leadership and quality in the North American freight cars market.

Other major players with freight cars market shares are CN Railway, DB Schenker, SBB Cargo, Union Pacific, Kansas City Southern, CSX Corporation, Norfolk Southern Corporation, Housatonic Railroad Company, Linfox Pty Ltd.

The global freight cars market is expected to grow from $135.32 billion in 2020 to $148.87 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $193 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.7%.

