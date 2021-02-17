Hodfords launches UK & European Operation
SAR, HONG KONG, February 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hodfords is proud to announce the opening of our UK (United Kingdom) branch office.
The UK operation is headed by Mr Gavin Adam, a veteran in the tech industry with 20 years’ experience including projects such as "Eat Out to Help Out" for the UK Government, NHS (National Health Service), Wedding Rings Direct and others. He is a partner in the UK business and looks forward to offering customers in the UK & European markets Hodfords' key technology services that include (i) mobile app development, (ii) remote software development, (iii) tech team augmentation and (iv) innovation services for start-ups looking to create a MVP (Minimally Viable Product) for the purposes for seed funding.
Established in 2000, Hodfords serves hundreds of clients globally including start-ups, SMEs (Small Medium Enterprises), Governments and Listed Companies. Head-quartered in Hong Kong, we have a professional complement of 40 full-time developers in Vietnam, Philippines and China. Our unique structure means that our customers get increased quality at optimised costs.
Some of our recent projects include:-
- Eat out to Help Out (https://www.gov.uk/guidance/get-a-discount-with-the-eat-out-to-help-out-scheme)
- Picture This (https://www.picturethiscollection.com)
- OneDay (https://www.oneday.com.hk)
- Foody Pocket (https://www.foodypocket.com)
- SendSmith (https://www.sendsmith.com)
- Eastmount (https://www.eastmount.com.hk)
For companies in the UK or Europe looking for remote developers, augmenting their development team on a per-project basis or mobile app development services please do not hesitate to contact us.
John Gray
The UK operation is headed by Mr Gavin Adam, a veteran in the tech industry with 20 years’ experience including projects such as "Eat Out to Help Out" for the UK Government, NHS (National Health Service), Wedding Rings Direct and others. He is a partner in the UK business and looks forward to offering customers in the UK & European markets Hodfords' key technology services that include (i) mobile app development, (ii) remote software development, (iii) tech team augmentation and (iv) innovation services for start-ups looking to create a MVP (Minimally Viable Product) for the purposes for seed funding.
Established in 2000, Hodfords serves hundreds of clients globally including start-ups, SMEs (Small Medium Enterprises), Governments and Listed Companies. Head-quartered in Hong Kong, we have a professional complement of 40 full-time developers in Vietnam, Philippines and China. Our unique structure means that our customers get increased quality at optimised costs.
Some of our recent projects include:-
- Eat out to Help Out (https://www.gov.uk/guidance/get-a-discount-with-the-eat-out-to-help-out-scheme)
- Picture This (https://www.picturethiscollection.com)
- OneDay (https://www.oneday.com.hk)
- Foody Pocket (https://www.foodypocket.com)
- SendSmith (https://www.sendsmith.com)
- Eastmount (https://www.eastmount.com.hk)
For companies in the UK or Europe looking for remote developers, augmenting their development team on a per-project basis or mobile app development services please do not hesitate to contact us.
John Gray
Hodfords.com Ltd
+852 2523 3566
email us here