Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,006 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 208,045 in the last 365 days.

Hodfords launches UK & European Operation

SAR, HONG KONG, February 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hodfords is proud to announce the opening of our UK (United Kingdom) branch office.

The UK operation is headed by Mr Gavin Adam, a veteran in the tech industry with 20 years’ experience including projects such as "Eat Out to Help Out" for the UK Government, NHS (National Health Service), Wedding Rings Direct and others. He is a partner in the UK business and looks forward to offering customers in the UK & European markets Hodfords' key technology services that include (i) mobile app development, (ii) remote software development, (iii) tech team augmentation and (iv) innovation services for start-ups looking to create a MVP (Minimally Viable Product) for the purposes for seed funding.

Established in 2000, Hodfords serves hundreds of clients globally including start-ups, SMEs (Small Medium Enterprises), Governments and Listed Companies. Head-quartered in Hong Kong, we have a professional complement of 40 full-time developers in Vietnam, Philippines and China. Our unique structure means that our customers get increased quality at optimised costs.

Some of our recent projects include:-

- Eat out to Help Out (https://www.gov.uk/guidance/get-a-discount-with-the-eat-out-to-help-out-scheme)
- Picture This (https://www.picturethiscollection.com)
- OneDay (https://www.oneday.com.hk)
- Foody Pocket (https://www.foodypocket.com)
- SendSmith (https://www.sendsmith.com)
- Eastmount (https://www.eastmount.com.hk)

For companies in the UK or Europe looking for remote developers, augmenting their development team on a per-project basis or mobile app development services please do not hesitate to contact us.

John Gray
Hodfords.com Ltd
+852 2523 3566
email us here

You just read:

Hodfords launches UK & European Operation

Distribution channels: Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.