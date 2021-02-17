RIDE Opens 2021-2022 RI Pre-Kindergarten Grant Competition

Providence, RI- The Rhode Island Department of Education is requesting applications from qualified partners to expand the RI Pre-Kindergarten Program. Rhode Island’s Pre-Kindergarten Program (RI Pre-K) serves as a national model for delivering high-quality early learning experiences to children four years of age in Rhode Island. Eligible partners include licensed childcare programs, Head Start organizations, and public and non-public schools, able to operate an RI Pre-K classroom in any and all Rhode Island communities.

“We have expanded RI Pre-K each year to serve more communities and children. This year, as we face the devastating impacts of COVID-19, it is more important than ever that more children have access to high-quality early learning opportunities,” said Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green. “We are pleased to offer this opportunity to our licensed child care programs, Head Start organizations, and public and non-public schools to partner with us to expand RI Pre-K. This year, we are piloting new service models that will allow for more partners to become part of the program and reach even more children.”

As of 2020, RI Pre-K serves 1,848 children in 16 communities across Rhode Island using a mixed-delivery model comprised of Head Start programs, local public schools and community based child care providers. For the 2021-2022 grant competition, RIDE is piloting new, innovative service delivery models with the goal of strengthening the birth through age five early learning system, expanding the reach of RI Pre-K, and ensuring more high-quality providers can participate in the program. The expansion will be funded by the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund and the Preschool Development Birth through Age Five Renewal Grant.

“Expanding Pre-K is a vital part of our mission and commitment to increase equity and quality in early learning," said Courtney Hawkins, Director of the Department of Human Services. "The new service models for this year's grant competition will allow us to reach more children and will strengthen the overall birth through age five system. I encourage all programs that are interested to review the opportunity and consider applying.”

For more information, interested applicants can visit the RIDE Pre-K Page.

RI Pre-K applications are due on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at 4:00pm and should be delivered to RIPre-K@ride.ri.gov.