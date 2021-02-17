Tennis Esports signs Exclusive TV Broadcast Distribution Agreement with ESTV
Tennis Esports SUPER LEAGUE to be broadcasted on ESTV Worldwide 24-7 TV Linear ChannelVIENNA, AUSTRIA, February 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VR Motion Learning, an Austrian SportsTech start-up developing the first global VR Tennis League with a groundbreaking realistic VR tennis application, today signed an exclusive global TV distribution agreement with ESTV.
Tennis Esports is a VR tennis simulation based on scientific research. The goal is to offer an authentic VR tennis experience with the most realistic physics simulation available on the market.
Like on a real tennis court, you can train different tennis strokes with the help of an intelligent and flexible ball machine or a virtual opponent. Exercises that are specially tailored to VR will monitor your racket swing and give you specialized feedback about your current skill level and progress.
You play in your living room against virtual or real opponents all over the world via Internet.
In the Tennis Esports Super League all players, both recreational and professional, will compete to reach the World Cup Finals, which are planned in the newly designed THE DOME in Sweden.
The Tennis Esports Super League will start as of end of 2021 in more than 50 countries.
Gregory Gettinger, Founder & CEO of VR Motion Learning says: “Joining tennis tournaments without physical contact and no need to travel allows more and more tennis players to enjoy competing in this fantastic sport, even in the times of a pandemic. The attraction grows further as the games are broadcasted throughout the world and to more than 500 million households on various platforms including Over The Top (OTT), Connected TV (CTV), Digital, Mobile, Tablet, cable, satellite and Over The Air (OTA) terrestrial broadcast channel.”
“ESTV is thrilled to be an exclusive broadcast partner of Tennis Esports SUPER LEAGUE to showcase one of the top traditional sports, Tennis programming in VR format to Tennis fans around the world,” said Eric Yoon, founder and CEO of ESTV.
ESTV is the first true 24/7 live linear esports network with quality programming, tournaments and shoulder content. In the past year, ESTV has shown the best in esports tournaments and lifestyle content. They have produced multiple Madden, NBA2K and Call of Duty tournaments. All of this has been distributed through the multitude of platforms that carry ESTV including the Roku Live Channel, Amazon FireTV, SlingTV, Samsung TV Plus, VIZIO SmartCast, Rakuten TV and more. The list continues to grow as ESTV continues to acquire more distribution partners and due to ongoing partnerships with the U.S. Department of Defense, the NFL Alumni Association, Sony Music/Columbia Records, Collegiate Sports Management Group, ECAC, ECC, NECC, HBCU, Peach Belt, Preediction, Nations Leap, Stargaze 360, Cxmmunity, Kungarna, International Esports Federation (IESF) and many more.
ESTV is an exclusive media broadcast partner of NFL Alumni Association for esports events including eSuper Bowl and Celebrity Esports Challenge Series. They put together a charity event called “NFLA & ESTV Celebrity Esports Challenge” and esports was the only live sports event on television during the pandemic live streaming online Celebrity Charity Challenge with NFL Alumni, Sony Music and Columbia Records. ESTV strongly believes Collegiate Esports will be a great opportunity and a compelling story as they followers and viewers are die-hard fans of their schools. Their recent partnerships with NECC and CSMG (including ECAC, ECC and High School Esports League) as an exclusive linear TV partner, World Pro Racing, Sony Music & Columbia Records partnership for esports activation and content with their music artists, AR content partnership with Digital Planet Studio (Kungara’s Box Fighting Championship), Preedicition (Podcast) content partnership, International Esports Federation (IESF) broadcast rights for World Esports Championship 2020 will continue to grow the viewership and distribution.
Gregory Gettinger
VR Motion Learning GmbH Co KG
+43 680 5021059
email us here
Tennis Esports