Digital Week Online Spring 2021 – Pushing off the bottom: Global Tech Transformation in 2021’ on 8th - 12th March
Digital Week Online Spring 2021 – Pushing off the bottom: Global Tech Transformation in 2021’ on 8th - 12th March. 5000 attendees, 200 speakers, 100 investors.HONG KONG, February 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After two super successful events in 2020, Digital Week Online continues gathering greatest minds and tech leaders all over the world! In 2020 we were proud to have 200+ top level speakers, 100+ professional investors and 5000 attendees - innovators, government representatives, accelerators, mentors, tech gurus!
The third edition of Digital Week Online – “Pushing off the bottom: Global Tech Transformation” welcomes you to join the expanding community of the world’s top entrepreneurs and innovators!
The online platform of Digital Week Online with a virtual AI-powered business matching tool allows you to grow your network during the entire week! You will be able to reach out to the world’s best professionals, mentors, investors, and innovators!
A new feature of 2021 event - Q&A session! There the attendees will be able to interact with the speakers and get answers to questions live!
Together with our co-hosts, we have handpicked the hottest topics for the week:
On 8th March – Women Leadership Day is opening Digital Week Online with the insights of the world’s brightest women in business, tech, politics, and sports.
March 9thth - the DeepTech Day co-hosted by Fido and Sanctum. There will be raised such topics as Artificial intelligence, Machine Learning, Robotics, Blockchain Technology, and Quantum Computing.
March 10h, the day devoted to the Global Digital Transformation and co-hosted By Ztudium and Dinis Guarda. There will be discussed such topics as 4th industrial revolution, Smart Cities, the impact of Covid 19, and others
March 11th - Innovation Tech Day co-hosted by Pal Capital. The major focus of the day will be distributed between the following topics:
- Investment and VC
- Corporate Innovation
- ESG
- Gaming & Entertainment
This day Digital Week Online will also host a start-up competition and pitch sessions, where the teams of innovators will be able to have a global exposure and get feedback from top investors and mentors. Free of charge!
March 12th - Fintech Day Tech Day co-hosted by CryptoLaw Partners, Fintech4Good and MaGESpire. This is one of the hottest days finalizing the week – there we will discuss global Fintech trends, CBDC, DeFi, and many other important topics.
This year we expanded the options of sponsorship packages: from virtual booths to the interviews with media partners at prices starting from 600USD! Special offer before 31st December 2020 – super early bird discount of 30% for all the packages!
Welcome to contact our team if your company is raising a round, looking for partners, the new clients’ channel, friendly introductions, interested in global exposure, and business acceleration!
