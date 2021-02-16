3M Commits to Achieving Carbon Neutrality, Reducing Water Use, and Improving Water Quality

SOURCE: 3M

Today we are announcing significant new environmental goals as we work to grow 3M and step up our commitment to our values. We have a long record of environmental stewardship, and we’ll do even more going forward to improve both air and water quality – including a commitment to become carbon neutral by 2050. Over the next 20 years, we expect to invest approximately $1 billion to accelerate ongoing efforts to improve our operations and deliver on these new environmental goals.

