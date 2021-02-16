Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
3M Commits to Achieving Carbon Neutrality, Reducing Water Use, and Improving Water Quality

Today we are announcing significant new environmental goals as we work to grow 3M and step up our commitment to our values. We have a long record of environmental stewardship, and we’ll do even more going forward to improve both air and water quality – including a commitment to become carbon neutral by 2050. Over the next 20 years, we expect to invest approximately $1 billion to accelerate ongoing efforts to improve our operations and deliver on these new environmental goals.

