Rock Duo, Tarah Who? Deliver Another Electric Single, “Manners”
Manners Available Now on All Streaming PlatformsLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tarah Who? releases their latest single “Manners” from their album, Exposed, influenced by true-life events.
“Manners” was inspired by the story of Tarah’s mom, Mimi, who was abandoned as a child, raised in a foster home, and went to Catholic school. “Manners'' sheds light on the pressures Mimi grew up with to be a good civilian and to always be well-mannered and behaved.
Mimi's unique journey through the obstacles of growing up in a religious home is well illustrated in the “Manners” music video.
Tarah’s hope for “Manners” is that it will spread love and kindness to all listeners. She says, “I’m really sensitive to things that happen around me, and I love studying psychology and human behavior.” She continued, explaining that “when I write, I seek to process personal stories and news stories through these perspectives, but in a way, that’s relatable to everyone.”
As with most of her songs, Tarah wants others to reflect on equality, in religion, race, gender, and more. With occurring controversial events, “Manners” is a powerful reminder for listeners that love is within us and not to be sought anywhere else.
“Manners” is available now on all major platforms. To stay updated, follow Tarah Who? On Instagram or visit their website for more information.
About Tarah Who?
Tarah Who? Well, “she” equals “they,” and “they’re'' a power duo masterminded by grunge-punk sage Tarah Carpenter, a firebrand front-woman who channels explosive emotionality into rousing anthems. In addition to Tarah, drummer/backing vocalist Coralie Hervé. Previously, Tarah Who? has released two full-lengths, three EPs, and one single of raw punky rock n’ roll. The duo’s output has garnered plaudits and earned feature-story coverage from GIG Radar, Kill The Music, La Grosse Radio, Loud Stuff, Moshville, Music Connection, Muzak, and The Ring Master, among other outlets. The Ladies of Tarah Who? Are fired up, inspired, and tighter as friends and musicians.
