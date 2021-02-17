Pulsara Launches Powerful New Desktop Browser Command Center for Enhanced Patient Coordination

Pulsara HQ in Action Pulsara | Simplified Healthcare Communication Pulsara HQ on Computer Monitor

To further support care teams, Pulsara introduces Pulsara HQ, a browser-based command center that seamlessly works alongside the company’s mobile app interface.

The release of Pulsara HQ allows the right people to communicate at the right time, from the right device, providing even more powerful and streamlined communication and collaboration.” — Erich Hannan, Pulsara Chief Technology Officer

BOZEMAN, MONTANA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pulsara, the leading mobile telehealth and communication platform that connects healthcare teams across organizations, announced today the launch of Pulsara HQ, a powerful new browser-based command center for enhanced patient coordination. Working alongside the company’s mobile apps, the browser application enables clinicians to easily manage patient status and details in a centralized location—creating a unified patient channel across all devices. Pre-registration, triage, team activation, and more can now be managed from one screen on a desktop web browser.

“The launch of Pulsara HQ marks an exciting new milestone in Pulsara’s journey to improve the lives of patients and caregivers,” said Erich Hannan, Pulsara’s Chief Technology Officer. “We've heard loud and clear from our customers that many team members need solutions that are optimized for large screens. The release of Pulsara HQ allows the right people to communicate at the right time, from the right device, providing even more powerful and streamlined communication and collaboration.”

Pulsara is a HIPAA-compliant, secure, easy-to-use telehealth and communication platform application that unites healthcare teams across departments and organizations around any patient event. Replacing archaic technologies with live video, audio, instant messaging, image sharing, and more, Pulsara unites the entire care team on one patient channel. The addition of Pulsara HQ expands the power of the platform to allow care team members to respond to incoming patient alerts and manage their caseloads in a desktop computer browser for ultimate administrative insight and convenience.

Built with hospital care teams in mind—from charge nurses to emergency physicians—HQ allows clinicians to easily manage and monitor incoming and active cases right from their desktops, providing responsive patient care for every case type. With HQ, clinicians can see new patients, view patient information, sort and filter large numbers of patients with ease, send acknowledgments to EMS and activate the care team, view alerts, begin patient registration, set door time, and much more. “Pulsara HQ will truly improve the way care teams manage patient caseloads,” shared Hannan. “Its powerful and simple interface makes communication around patient care even better.”

As part of an early-access beta launch, a number of healthcare organizations were given premier access to Pulsara HQ. Feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, stated the company, with care teams reporting increased productivity, coordination, and transparency. One Colorado healthcare system reported “loving the new browser application” and plans on using it for their STEMI and stroke teams to monitor caseloads while working at their desks for increased oversight and productivity. Another Missouri-based healthcare system reported similar feedback, including plans to now replace their current tracker board system with the new Pulsara HQ. The organization reported finding so much value in Pulsara that they are reaching out to local and regional partners to push the use of Pulsara for transfers, as well.

“We are incredibly proud and excited about the launch of Pulsara HQ,” said Pulsara’s Founder and CEO, Dr. James Woodson. “From the beginning, Pulsara’s purpose has been to improve the lives of patients and caregivers through innovative communication, and HQ does just that—supporting care teams towards better communication and coordination no matter where they are or what device they are using. From the rural care teams to the urban multi-facility healthcare organization to the emergency medical operations task force COVID response teams, supporting each person and team to better communicate and care for their patients is what drives us onward.”

To learn more about Pulsara HQ click here.

About Pulsara

Pulsara is a telehealth and communication platform that connects teams across organizations. What makes Pulsara unique is its ability to enable dynamic networked communications for any patient event. With Pulsara, clinicians can add a new organization, team, or individual to any encounter, dynamically building a care team even as the patient condition and location are constantly evolving.

Simply CREATE a dedicated patient channel. BUILD the team. And, COMMUNICATE using audio, live video, instant messaging, data, images, and key benchmarks. Studies report an average decreased treatment time of approximately 30% when using Pulsara. Pulsara is the evidence-based standard of care. For more information, visit https://www.pulsara.com/.