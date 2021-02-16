Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
FEBRUARY TFWC MEETING POSTPONED

 615-781-6543 (fax)

 E-Mail: lee.wilmot@tn.gov

 Hearing Impaired TDD # 615-781-6691                                                              

 Website: www.tnwildlife.org

FEBRUARY TFWC MEETING POSTPONED

NASHVILLE --- Due to inclement weather, the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission (TFWC) meeting scheduled for February 18 and 19 will be rescheduled to a later time.  The TFWC will have a special called meeting via zoom on Wednesday, February 17, 9:00 am CST to discuss continuances on the three rules that were scheduled for rulemaking hearings.

The live stream of the virtual meetings will be available at https://www.youtube.com/user/tennesseewildcast or through our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/tnwildlife.

 

