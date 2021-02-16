615-781-6543 (fax)

FEBRUARY TFWC MEETING POSTPONED

NASHVILLE --- Due to inclement weather, the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission (TFWC) meeting scheduled for February 18 and 19 will be rescheduled to a later time. The TFWC will have a special called meeting via zoom on Wednesday, February 17, 9:00 am CST to discuss continuances on the three rules that were scheduled for rulemaking hearings.

The live stream of the virtual meetings will be available at https://www.youtube.com/user/tennesseewildcast or through our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/tnwildlife.

