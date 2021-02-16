Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 750 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 207,727 in the last 365 days.

ORANGE COUNTY AND VOLUNTEERS OF AMERICA LOS ANGELES HAVE LAUNCHED THE EMERGENCY RENTAL ASSISTANCE PROGRAM

Volunteers of America Los Angeles will distribute millions to vulnerable renters during COVID-19 pandemic

GARDEN GROVE, CA, USA, February 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The County of Orange launched its Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) program on February 1, 2021 and will accept applications during the month of February from eligible renter households with unpaid rent or utilities bills due to the impact of COVID-19.

Volunteers of America Los Angeles (VOALA) has been serving the Orange County area for 30 years. In collaboration with the County of Orange, VOALA is providing rental assistance to eligible tenants in Seal Beach, Westminster, Garden Grove, Tustin, Fountain Valley, Costa Mesa, Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, and County Unincorporated. Over $26 million will be disbursed to residents of Central Orange County who are at risk of becoming homeless due to the impacts of COVID-19. VOALA plans to serve over 2600 households (approximately 7500 people) with these funds.

To access the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, please call 211; text ERA to 898211; or visit: www.ERA.211oc.org for more information and to complete the initial application process.

Volunteers of America Los Angeles: Founded in 1896, VOALA transforms the lives of America’s most vulnerable, including children and families from under–served communities, at–risk youth, Veterans, individuals and families struggling with homelessness, men and women returning from prison, and people challenged with addictions and substance use. VOALA operates over 160 programs in the Los Angeles County and Orange County areas.

For more info: please call Virginia Adame at (714) 615-8658, or email ocera@voala.org

Virginia Adame
Volunteers of America Los Angeles
+1 (714) 615-8658
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

ORANGE COUNTY AND VOLUNTEERS OF AMERICA LOS ANGELES HAVE LAUNCHED THE EMERGENCY RENTAL ASSISTANCE PROGRAM

Distribution channels: Emergency Services


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.