ORANGE COUNTY AND VOLUNTEERS OF AMERICA LOS ANGELES HAVE LAUNCHED THE EMERGENCY RENTAL ASSISTANCE PROGRAM
Volunteers of America Los Angeles will distribute millions to vulnerable renters during COVID-19 pandemicGARDEN GROVE, CA, USA, February 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The County of Orange launched its Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) program on February 1, 2021 and will accept applications during the month of February from eligible renter households with unpaid rent or utilities bills due to the impact of COVID-19.
Volunteers of America Los Angeles (VOALA) has been serving the Orange County area for 30 years. In collaboration with the County of Orange, VOALA is providing rental assistance to eligible tenants in Seal Beach, Westminster, Garden Grove, Tustin, Fountain Valley, Costa Mesa, Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, and County Unincorporated. Over $26 million will be disbursed to residents of Central Orange County who are at risk of becoming homeless due to the impacts of COVID-19. VOALA plans to serve over 2600 households (approximately 7500 people) with these funds.
To access the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, please call 211; text ERA to 898211; or visit: www.ERA.211oc.org for more information and to complete the initial application process.
Volunteers of America Los Angeles: Founded in 1896, VOALA transforms the lives of America’s most vulnerable, including children and families from under–served communities, at–risk youth, Veterans, individuals and families struggling with homelessness, men and women returning from prison, and people challenged with addictions and substance use. VOALA operates over 160 programs in the Los Angeles County and Orange County areas.
For more info: please call Virginia Adame at (714) 615-8658, or email ocera@voala.org
Virginia Adame
Volunteers of America Los Angeles
+1 (714) 615-8658
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn