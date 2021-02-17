EGYM Expert Series - How to Create A Great Member App Experience
A strong mobile app experience and integrated ecosystem keep members connected and engaged with the fitness facility brands and communities they love anytime.
Having a branded mobile application solution is a must in today’s environment. On this webinar, we really dig into details of why that is important and how to get it done.”ABITA SPRINGS, LA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EGYM, a global fitness technology leader providing fitness and health facilities with software and intelligent hardware and solutions, announced the next edition of their live expert series webinar: How to Create A Great Member App Experience on February 23, 2021,
— Bryan O'Rourke
12:00 PM Mountain/ 2:00 PM Eastern Time (U.S. and Canada).
Fitness enthusiasts' use of mobile applications have soured over the years and customers expect connectivity with the brands they trust 24/7. With recent COVID-related health concerns and capacity restrictions, many members have been forced to shift more of their workout time to at home versus in the gym. A strong mobile app experience and integrated ecosystem can keep them connected and engaged with the fitness facility brands and communities they love anytime.
Gym owners and operators must be ready to compete in the digital fitness space. The quality of the mobile app experience can have a tremendous impact on member retention and satisfaction in addition to providing a turnkey digital-mobile solution.
EGYM, in collaboration with Fitness Industry Technology Council, invites fitness professionals, health clubs, and gym owners and operators to an ongoing discussion on the future of the fitness industry and how to future-proof your business and ensuring your brand can have the maximum impact on your member acquisition, engagement and retention during and post-COVID.
Topics will include:
- Digitization of all processes in direct customer interaction
- Digital processes to enable scalability
- Standardization of member support
- Sales efficiency with targeted rewards, referrals journeys, and promotions
- Automatic member guidance and motivation
- Personalizing based on cluster target groups
- Clearly defined member journey with success monitoring and training plan progression
- Member motivation and engagement
Panelists will include:
- Dana Milkie (GM, North America, EGYM)
- Bryan O'Rourke (CEO FITC | Vedere Ventures)
Bryan O'Rourke, CEO of FIT-C and Vedere Ventures, and member of the IHRSA board of directors will host the event. He had this to say, “Having a branded mobile application solution is a must in today’s environment. On this webinar, we really dig into details of why that is important and how to get it done.”
Dana Milkie, General Manager for EGYM North America who is underwriting the expert series, had this to say, “EGYM looks forward to demonstrating how a branded mobile app is so essential and what specific benefits it provides gym operators and their members. We enjoy sharing these insights for the global gym community on this webinar.”
For registration and more information, please follow the link to Register here.
# # #
About EGYM
EGYM is a global fitness technology leader providing fitness and health facilities with intelligent workout solutions. EGYM makes exercising smarter and more efficient with its comprehensive suite of connected gym equipment and digital products that integrate seamlessly with 3rd-party hard- and software. The result is a fully connected training experience that drives measurable business and health outcomes on and off the training floor.
EGYM's global headquarters are in Munich, Germany, with North American offices in Boulder, Colorado.
https://egym.com
About The Fitness Industry Technology Council
The Fitness Industry Technology Council is a not-for-profit consortium of leading professionals and organizations representing the fitness industry. The council seeks to grow the fitness industry, improve fitness user experience through thoughtful adoption of technologies, and mature the collection of real-time wellness data through the creation of interoperability standards.
FITC's headquarters are located in the New Orleans, Louisiana area.
http://www.fittechcouncil.org/
Brandi J Bergeron
Moon Mission Media
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn