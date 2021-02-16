nDash Launches Content Publishing Network for Freelance Writers
Expanded Platform Gives Freelance Writers the Opportunity to Create, Market, and Sell Unique Content
The biggest challenge brands face isn't finding the most freelancers. It's finding the most talented. If we continue to engage top talent, nDash will only add value to the brands using the platform.”BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- nDash, the world's first content community platform, announced today the launch of a content publishing network for freelance writers. The expanded platform gives freelance writers the ability to create, market, and sell original content to thousands of potential brands and publishers. The launch comes on the heels of double-digit revenue growth for the company in 2020.
— Michael Brown, nDash CEO
"nDash exists to help freelance writers achieve a higher standard of living," said Michael Brown, nDash Founder and CEO. "We're doing this every day by giving them access to thousands of leading brands and agencies, but the publishing network enables us to take this a step further. Instead of cold emails and outreach, nDash writers can earn new business doing what they do best: writing compelling content. It's a significant differentiator for our brand, platform, and community."
The nDash content network mirrors other popular blogging platforms like WordPress and Medium, with two significant differences; every article published is available for purchase, and every author is available for hire. Brands can search through hundreds of articles on topics that include business, technology, finance, education, and others. Once purchased, the content can be exported into their websites via integration.
"For companies, this feature removes a huge roadblock to scaling content production," said Brown. "Instead of constantly trying new writers and hoping they nail the tone, these companies can now read their full articles and know for certain whether the content is going to work for their brand and audience."
Though anyone on nDash can create content, only a small percent of vetted writers will see their content available in the marketplace. You can learn more about how it works on the nDash website. The company is planning several launches this year, each aimed at helping freelance writers stand out in an increasingly crowded market.
"nDash is the only platform that puts writers first," said Brown. "The biggest challenge brands face isn't finding the most freelancers. It's finding the most talented. If we continue to engage top talent, nDash will only add more value to the brands using the platform."
About nDash
nDash is the world's first content community platform. Thousands of brands use the nDash platform to build and manage elite writing teams comprised of in-house talent, freelancers and thought leaders. With a rapidly evolving set of features, we help marketers generate compelling topics, streamline the content creation workflow, and rise above the noise. Based in the greater Boston area, the company was founded in 2016 by a passionate group of former writers, marketers and crowdsourcing enthusiasts. Learn more at nDash.com.
Michael Brown
nDash
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn