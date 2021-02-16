Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Andrew Tweedie, Director of the Finance Department, to Retire from the IMF

February 16, 2021

Washington, DC: Mr. Andrew Tweedie, Director of the Finance Department at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), has notified IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva of his intention to retire from the Fund on July 31, 2021.

Mr. Tweedie, a New Zealand national, has been in his current position since May 2008, where he oversaw the mobilization, management and control of the Fund’s financial resources and advised the Management team and the Executive Board on all aspects of the Fund’s financial policies and operations. He played a key role in the IMF’s quota reform and in the development of a new income model. Mr. Tweedie joined the IMF in 1987 from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand.

“Andrew’s outstanding knowledge and experience have strengthened the IMF’s role as a trusted partner for our member countries. I have highly valued his wise counsel and instrumental contributions, especially in helping the Fund adapt and rapidly respond to unprecedented requests by member countries for emergency financing to cope with the COVID-19 crisis,” Ms. Georgieva said.

“He played a pivotal role in the Fund’s response to the Global Financial Crisis, including the quadrupling of the Fund’s lending capacity through a doubling of quotas, an expansion of the New Arrangements to Borrow, and several rounds of bilateral borrowing agreements. These were critical steps that helped secure the Fund’s strong financial position at the center of the global financial safety net. He will be dearly missed,” she said.

The search process to identify a successor to Mr. Tweedie will begin right away.

