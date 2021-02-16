Webinar / What the Clarbon? Demystifying the Climate-Carbon Nexus

SOURCE: Antea Group

DESCRIPTION:

Climate vs Carbon: What’s the difference? How are businesses impacted by each? How should businesses develop a strategy to address both? What are stakeholders really asking for?

It can be challenging to separate climate and carbon. The terms are sometimes used interchangeably but have different business implications and present their own distinct risks and opportunities. Recently, the need for businesses to address these topics has accelerated, leaving many companies struggling to understand or act on them. Ultimately, businesses need to address both climate resiliency and carbon abatement within a broad Climate Action Plan.

You're invited to join our climate change and carbon management experts for "What the Clarbon? Demystifying the Climate Carbon Nexus" as they examine the differences between climate and carbon and discuss practical actions businesses can take to meet increasing stakeholder demands. In this webinar, you can expect to:

Understand where climate and carbon overlap and what makes them different

Gain actionable steps to start addressing climate and carbon risks while also realizing value from new opportunities in your business

Learn key elements of a holistic Climate Action Plan

This webinar will be broadcasted live on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 10:00 AM EST. Register HERE

Tweet me: #Climate vs #Carbon: What’s the difference? How are businesses impacted by each? How should businesses develop a strategy to address both? What are stakeholders asking for? All these questions will be answered in the next @AnteaGroup webinar. Register NOW! https://bit.ly/3p9DFiX

KEYWORDS: climate, Carbon, Emissions, Carbon Emissions, climate change, antea, antea group, sustainability, stakeholders, carbon abatement, Net Zero, climate goals, 2040, 2050