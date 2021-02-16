Canada's OUTtv Acquires David Oulton's Talk Show

Face to Face with David David Oulton interviewing Vanessa Williams David Oulton, host of FACE TO FACE WITH DAVID

OUTtv, Canada's only and the world's first LGBTQ+ network, has acquired David Oulton's talk show for international distribution.

David has that beautiful ability of making you feel like you’ve known him for years, therefore spilling all the dirt!” — Natasha Henstridge, actress

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, February 16, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- David Oulton's Calgary based talk show has been acquired by OUTtv Canadian talk show host David Oulton is pleased to announce that his talk show Face to Face with David has been acquired by OUTtv, Canada’s only and the world’s first LGBTQ+ network, to air in prime time.Face to Face with David strikes an entertaining balance between educational and informative interviews with a nice mix of household names, established Hollywood talent, local artists and business people. The TV show will air in Canada, the US, UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa beginning in April. OUTtv has picked up the first two seasons and has renewed the show for a third season. Notable guests from the first two seasons include Vanessa Williams, Carson Kressley, Perez Hilton, Corbin Bernsen, Ali Landry, Melissa Rivers, Pamela Rabe, Caroline Stanbury, Natasha Henstridge, Debra DiGiovanni, Amanda Tapping and many others. The production team has accomplished so much with major credit going to the creative force behind the camera Luis Gonzalez, director Candace Schmidt and producer Rae Farrer.OUTtv is Canada’s only, and the world’s first, LGBTQ+ network. The first season premiered on Amazon Prime with amazing ratings and have given the show a track record to get interest for future episodes. The response from A-List Celebrities and the support from the entertainment industry has been very positive.Within six months David has secured a prime time slot on an international network, the first season holds a 5/5 rating on Amazon Prime Video, and is the highest rated mainstream Canadian talk show on IMDb (8.4/10). The first season was filmed in David’s living room. David interviews his guests in a Versace housecoat with a smile and a nice glass of wine. Filming his guests at their homes has made the show a lot more personal and intimate as you get to see where his guests live, and a glimpse into their home life. Season two and onward are being filmed in Calgary’s Fairmont Palliser Hotel.David is represented by Kelsea Forzani-Mannix of Details Talent and Lesley Diana of The Promotion People.

Face to Face with David Season Two Trailer