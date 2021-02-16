Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Senator Kearney and 600 State, Local Officials Call on Congress to Pass President Biden’s American Rescue Plan

HARRISBURG − February 12, 2021 – Senator Tim Kearney (D – Delaware/Chester), the minority chairman of the Local Government Committee, joined more than 600 state and local officials across the country to demand that Congress pass the Biden Administration’s American Rescue Plan, which would provide $350 billion for state and municipal governments.

“Across Pennsylvania and America, state and local governments are facing massive shortfalls due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Senator Kearney. “As a state legislator and former mayor, I cannot emphasize enough how important it is for Congress to quickly pass President Biden’s American Rescue Plan to support our communities. We cannot turn our backs on the first responders, teachers, and other public employees on the frontlines of this pandemic – or the taxpayers who expect their services.”

In a letter, the bipartisan coalition – which includes elected officials from 33 states and Guam – outlined the support critically needed by state and local governments, especially those facing declining revenue and an increased demand for vital services. They also pointed out that it has been ten months since Congress passed the CARES Act Coronavirus Relief Fund to support frontline workers.

“It is a painful irony that while many have rightly called these essential workers heroes, our country has failed to truly respect them with a promise to protect them and pay them throughout the crisis,” the coalition wrote. “To beat this virus and ensure an inclusive recovery, we the undersigned call upon you to invest in our states, counties, cities, and schools without delay.”

Read the entire letter that was sent to the U.S. House of Representatives in advance of COVID legislation action here.

###

