Quick Quack Car Wash Celebrates Grand Opening of Victorville Location with Fundraiser and Free Car Washes
Award-winning Car Wash Chain to Hold Special Fundraiser on February 22 and Free Washes from February 24 through March 7
While washing cars and providing an excellent customer experience is our focus every day, our favorite part of what we do, by far, is fulfilling our mission to change lives for the better.”VICTORVILLE, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quick Quack Car Wash, the largest and fastest-growing car wash chain in California, is giving away their best “Lucky Duck” car wash to every customer for 12 days to celebrate the opening of a new location serving Victorville and surrounding areas. The free car wash days begin on February 24th and run through March 7th and are only available at the new location. Quick Quack will also be awarding prizes of “Free Car Washes for a Year” to five lucky customers during the first hour of the Grand Opening on February 24th. Quick Quack Car Wash is open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
— Jason Johnson, CEO
The new car wash is located at 15570 Park Avenue E and is the first of several planned Quick Quack Car Wash locations in the High Desert. It will be the 13th Quick Quack location in Southern California. Another Quick Quack Car Wash location in Hesperia is already under construction and scheduled to open next month.
In conjunction with the Grand Opening, Quick Quack will also hold a special fundraiser on Monday, February 22nd from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. to benefit Marcus Hilton. Marcus is autistic and has Cerebral Palsy and is scheduled to undergo surgery. The COVID pandemic has been especially challenging for Marcus and his family. During the fundraiser, customers will be able to preview the car wash prior to the Grand Opening and receive the Best, or “Lucky Duck” Wash, for free. Quick Quack will be matching donations made by customers during that time.
“We are excited to expand our unique brand of car wash to the High Desert,” said Jason Johnson, CEO of Quick Quack Car Wash. “While washing cars and providing an excellent customer experience is our focus every day, our favorite part of what we do, by far, is fulfilling our mission to change lives for the better.”
Quick Quack Car Wash frequently sponsors local events and athletic programs, including facilitating and contributing to community groups’ fundraising efforts. Quick Quack is regularly named the favorite or best car wash in the areas where it operates and has been recognized for sustainable business practices and water conservation.
In addition to a big yellow duck named Quackals, Quick Quack Car Wash is best known for its free vacuums and “wash-all-you-want” unlimited car wash memberships starting at only $19.99 per month.
About Quick Quack Car Wash
Quick Quack Car Wash operates more than 120 locations in California, Utah, Arizona, Texas, and Colorado. The Quick Quack Car Wash concept grew from a desire to get cars clean using the best technology and to do it extremely fast and fun. The high-quality and environmentally friendly car washing system uses neoprene foam, soft cloth and filtered, recycled water. The customer stays in their vehicle while being automatically guided through the car wash where the vehicle is soaked, soaped, washed, polished, rinsed with spot-free water, and dried, all in a matter of minutes. More information is available online at www.DontDriveDirty.com. ###
Travis Kimball
Quick Quack Car Wash
+1 916-256-2384
travisk@dontdrivedirty.com
