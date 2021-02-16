Study demonstrates long term benefits of weight loss and lower BMI (body mass index) by avoiding food sensitivities

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Researchers at University of Texas, Galveston last week reported in the British Journal of Gastroenterology results of a one-year weight loss study.

The study, entitled, Food Allergen Elimination for Obesity Reduction; a Longitudinal, Case-Control Trial, was designed to examine the weight loss and body composition effects of following a food sensitivity avoidance diet either alone or in conjunction with exercise. Study participants had to have a minimum BMI (body mass index) of 30 to participate in the study. For reference, a BMI of 30 in a 5’ 3” female would be a weight of 170 lbs. The study was accepted for publication in August but was published online last week.

Food sensitivities were determined using the ALCAT Test, performed at Cell Science Systems’ laboratory in Deerfield Beach, FL. The ALCAT Test had previously demonstrated benefit in achieving short term improvement in scale weight and/or body composition in 98% of subjects in a 100-person controlled trial carried out at Baylor Medical College.

The University of Texas researchers wanted to see if the effects of the food elimination determined by the ALCAT Test were durable, and reduced waist size, which is a major indicator of risk for diabetes, heart disease and immune dysregulation associated with COVID-!9. The study did show significant long term benefits in weight lost and decrease in waist size as well as BMI.

Study subjects were divided into four groups: Group 1, the ALCAT Test alone (23 subjects). Group 2, the ALCAT Test together with aerobic surge exercise (also 23 subjects) or, Group 3, exercise only (18 subjects) and a 4th group that did neither exercise nor food elimination served as controls.

Those following both the ALCAT Test food recommendations together with the exercise regimen shed, on average, 32.2 lbs., 4.3 inches in waist size, and had a 4.6 score reduction in BMI. Those following the food recommendations of the ALCAT Test alone experienced nearly the same benefit; losing pounds, waist dimension and BMI, to nearly the same extent as the food sensitivity avoidance/exercise group, and significantly more than the exercise alone cohort. All groups fared significantly better than the control group that implemented neither modality.

This study further confirms what several other studies have reported: consumption of foods that elicit an immune response, according to the ALCAT Test, interferes with the ability to lose weight; more importantly, to lose fat, even when exercising. At first glance this effect might seem illogical in light of the basic law of physics: calories in vs. calories out, determines weight. However, inflammation inhibits the ability to metabolize food fully, and thence calories are stored as fat instead of being burnt for energy.

With the continued increase in obesity and its impact on health care costs and quality of life it’s time for a new approach.

