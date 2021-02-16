Dubai’s IBC Group pledges 100,000 Bitcoin to support set-up of the Miami 2.0 Blockchain Strategy Foundation
IBC Group’s investment, the largest Bitcoin investment in history, will help make Miami the hot-seat of blockchain technology in the United States of America
Making the largest Bitcoin investment in history is proof of our commitment to assisting cities adopt Blockchain, which we see as the key to enabling widespread adoption”DUBAI, MIAMI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Khurram Shroff, the Chairman of Dubai’s IBC Group, a noted Arab Whale, and the poster child of Blockchain technology in the Middle East and Asia, has pledged 100,000 Bitcoin (current value of USD $4.8 Billion) to setup the Miami 2.0 Blockchain Strategy Foundation and many other related Joint Venture Projects. Mr. Shroff’s backing of Miami 2.0 Blockchain Strategy could turbo-charge use of the cryptocurrency, which is estimated to transact USD $200 Billion per day, by the end of 2021.
— Khurram Shroff, Chairman, IBC Group
The pledge by IBC group, the largest in Bitcoin history, will be significant in facilitating the digital-currencies adoption across multiple industries and critical in aiding Miami’s vision to integrate Bitcoin in everyday transactions. An avid supporter of Ethereum 2.0, Khurram Shroff was instrumental in its beacon chain reaching the required threshold for its launch in November 2020. As of the date of this article, the beacon chain has more than USD $5 Billion worth of Ether staked to secure the Ethereum Proof of Stake (ETH2.0) to enable decentralized finance, including DeFI and DaPPs.
IBC Group was recently approached by landmark U.S based real-estate developer Burkhan World Investment LLC, to increase the adoption of the blockchain technology in Real Estate and to enable efficiencies in government and private sectors. “Making the largest Bitcoin investment in history is proof of our commitment to assisting cities adopt Blockchain, which we see as the key to enabling widespread adoption,” reiterated Khurram Shroff.
Burkhan currently has over US$1 billion worth of Real Estate projects in Miami in its pipeline that are being empowered with technological innovation. “Enabling investment into Real Estate utilizing Bitcoin as a collateral asset will further enhance its use case as a tool to create a hybrid investment vehicle for BTC holders,” said Shahal Khan, Burkhan’s CEO and Founder, “Economical debt coupled with a favorable hedge for BTC holders in stable long-term assets such as Real Estate, are a double win for digital currency holders as well as developers and property owners.”
Inspired by Miami’s Mayor Francis Suarez’s commitment to blockchain, both IBC group and Burkhan are looking forward to being a part of Miami’s strategic tech vision. In a recent interview, while talking about integrating bitcoin into certain government transactions, Mayor Suarez said, "Cities like Miami, we’re trying to attract tech town. It's part of a larger play to position Miami as one of the most tech-forward cities in the country."
The announcement by the Mayor sparked The Miami 2.0 Blockchain Strategy Foundation that will help Miami achieve its ambition to be a leading technological hub in the United States, by leveraging on 3 strategic pillars: Government Efficiency, Tech Industry Attraction, and Effective Leadership.
IBC Group has always commended the government of Dubai in leading the world with its Blockchain strategy. It believes that Miami can align itself with Dubai and become the first city to completely run on blockchain in the United States.
About Khurram Shroff
Arab ‘whale’ Khurram Shroff, whose IBC group has invested in over 4000 different Blockchain projects, has been an ardent champion of Blockchain and was also instrumental in the recent launch of Ethereum 2.0, through an investment around 100,000 Ether staked. Khurram is an award-winning global banking and finance leader, who has been featured in the prestigious list of the “Top100 Most Powerful and Influential Muslims in Great Britain and the World” by Power100. He is the Chairman of IBC Group, which is a substantial Global Real Estate and Tech investment company based in the UAE, as well as Chairman of Gallery Suites, which focuses on inspirational living with bespoke art collections in holiday home properties across The Middle East and Asia.
About IBC Group
IBC Group Limited is a Substantial Investment Company based in the UAE since 2014, with a focus on private equity investment in Blockchain Technology, Real Estate, and Art. Since its inception, the IBC Group Limited has focused on investments with a strategic, ethical, and innovative strategy, leveraging strong partnerships and cutting-edge technologies. https://www.ibccapital.org/
About Shahal Khan
Shahal Khan’s career as an investor, entrepreneur, and social venture capitalist spans over 22 years, with investments encompassing Telecoms, Real Estate, Energy, Natural Resources, Technology (specific emphasis on Internet-related communications technologies and advanced cyber security solutions) as well as various other industrial sectors.
About Burkhan World Investments
All projects of Burkhan are designed to give back to society and to reinvest in fundamental development of the human mind into one that is more aware, responsible, caring, and empathetic. Burkhan is the holding company of Shahal Khan and is privately held and operated as an investment holding company. Burkhan has made over $7.5 Billion in cumulative capital commitments with over 20 portfolio investments and transactions with a total enterprise value of over $22.5 Billion over the last 22 years.
www.burkhan.world
Press contact:
For Burkhan, Ana@burkhan.world
For IBC, info@ibccapital.org
NEHA KAUL
YOUR WORDSMITHS
+971 504507068
neha@yourwordsmiths.com