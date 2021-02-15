DEI Council Black History Lunch & Learn Series #3

Be sure to join us Wednesday, February 17th from 12 pm – 1:15 pm for our Black History Month Panel: A Historic Pandemic: Fireside Chat on Leadership Lessons and Reflections with Leaders. Few could have predicted how deeply COVID-19 would upend life and work. Leaders across the globe have had to lead at a time of uncertainty and complexity. We have also learned that a crisis is an opportune time to live one’s core values. Join us for a fireside chat with Black leaders to discuss personal leadership lessons, joy, resilience, advice, and reflections. Click here to join the discussion. American Sign Language (ASL) Interpreters will be present on screen during the webinar.

