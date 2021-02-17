Social Short 'Poonam' Screened for Intellectuals After Much International Acclaim

Mr. Bhaskar Rao, ADGP, Internal Security Division | Ex-Commissioner of Police, Bangalore Anil Kumar P, Rajit Kapur, Meeta Vasisht, Shilpi Das Chohan for art, artists, artisans, the aged & a clean planet

Psychological health is more important for elders than just physical care. Loneliness is the main cause of many elder issues.

Poonam is an effort to spread awareness of this silent disease - loneliness that exponentially increases the chances of disease and death, prematurely.” — Managing Trustee of Charista Foundation, Anil Kumar P

BANGALORE, KARNARAKA, INDIA, February 17, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- On the 3rd of February viewers saw the first ever public screening of ‘ Poonam ’, the internationally acclaimed social short. Presented by Charista Foundation, the event was timed for two back-to-back screenings and attracted the best of intellectual community in the city and the press.The first screening was dedicated to the press and inaugurated by our Guest of Honour Sri Bhaskar Rao, IPS, ADGP Internal Security and Ex-Police Commissioner of Bangalore. It was also graced by other well-known dignitaries –Dr. Radha S Murthy, Co-founder & Managing Trustee – Nightingales Medical TrustShri Praveen D Rao, Celebrated Musican, Music Director & LyricistShri S. Deenadyalan, Founder – Cemtre for Excellence in OrganisationShri Anil Shetty, State Treasurer – BJP Yuva MorchaIt was followed by hi-tea and snacks which preceded the second screening, graced by the Guest of Honour - Shri Vinod Srivastava – Industrialist | CEO – Leather Creations, special guest Smt. Bharathi Singh, Founder – Sa-Mudra Foundation, and a host of other intellectuals.The screening was a resounding success due to the cause it addresses. ‘Poonam’ was made to address the cause of elderly loneliness and their yearning for companionship. Loneliness is just another disease that results in higher health risks and premature death in elders. And, this has to be taken care of by the younger, who more often than not end up abandoning their elders due to circumstances and sometimes intentionally.‘Poonam’ took about five years to create since inception. The producers being first-time film-makers had to run through many roadblocks before it came to fruition. Using the time wisely, the casting was perfectly fulfilled with Meeta Vasisht playing Poonam and Rajit Kapur playing Suraj. We are grateful for their co-operation and commitment to the cause. They have wholeheartedly endorsed the cause with their great performances for which they have received accolades across the globe.Charista Foundation looks upon elders as intellectuals and Poonam is an effort to raise awareness about them. The foundation also intends to inculcate an initiative where elder loneliness can be taken care of by re-uniting with families or finding them a vocation where they derive joy and live with a sense of purpose by giving back more to the society through their wealth of experience and knowledge.Charista Foundation is a social organisation that caters to uplifting art, artists, artisans and the aged with commitment to a greener planet. The initiatives are noteworthy and the work it does has reached many hearts.

Watch the Teaser - Poonam - Love in Hindsight