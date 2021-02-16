Successful Pizza Franchise, Pizza Twist, Gains 4 New Territories
New Pizza Twist locations will be added in New Jersey, Oklahoma, Kansas, and California.
Our team has worked hard to maintain the momentum of our franchise sales and the hard work has paid off.”SACREMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Burgeoning pizza franchise, Pizza Twist, has just added four new territories to its expansive list of locations.
Success has been a constant companion of the pizza franchise since its sales launch last year. Recently rebranded at the end of 2020 from its former name, Chicago’s Pizza with a Twist, Pizza Twist is now nearing 60 total territories.
Tulsa, Oklahoma is gaining its first Pizza Twist, signed by Nima Patel and Lovejeet Dhillon. The second new territory signed for was in Marlton, New Jersey, owned by Lakhvir Singh. Franchisees Tarunvir and Satinder Singh have signed for the Overland Park, Kansas territory and Manjeet Singh and Parvinder Kaur have signed for the Antioch, California territory.
“Our team has worked hard to maintain the momentum of our franchise sales and the hard work has paid off,” stated Harpreet Dahyia, Founder and Owner. “Our brand is becoming the next big pizza brand and our fans couldn’t be happier.”
Pizza Twist is differentiated in the pizza industry due to its Indian flavor influences and its inclusivity for all dietary needs. The company only serves meat that is GMO-free, and the menu features several vegan, keto, halal, vegetarian, and gluten-free options. “Our brand is applicable in today’s health-conscious culture. Our proven model carried us through 2020,
plus we saw growth during that time,” asserted Dahyia. “Pizza Twist is a testament to business done well and done right.”
The company invites those interested in more information about owning their own Pizza Twist franchise to visit their franchise webpage.
About Pizza Twist
Pizza Twist is an international pizza chain. With locally sourced ingredients and premium quality GMO-Free meat, the menu is filled with vegan, gluten-free and traditional Indian twists of flavors. To find a Pizza Twist near you, visit their website at https://www.pizzatwist.com.
