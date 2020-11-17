Franchise Growth Continues for National Pizza Franchise, Pizza Twist
Pizza Twist welcomes two new franchisees.SACREMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pizza Twist, an international pizza chain with Indian flavor influences, continues to rise to the top as it adds two new franchise territories to its network.
The company saw two new deals go through this month so far, with more projected. The newest territory to hit the East Coast is in Virginia Beach, Virginia and owned by Sanjay Patel. The second latest territory to join the network is in Mckinney, Texas. The new franchise is owned by Nilpeshkumar Patel and Nikunj Patel.
The company has flourished since it launched its franchise model. “The nation loves pizza and craves the spin we’ve added to their favorite dish,” asserted Harpreet Dahyia, Founder and Owner. “What makes our growth even more sustainable is the flexibility of the model. We survive whether it be customers stopping into the restaurants to dine in or if we are delivering. Pizza Twist survives no matter what and we’ve proved that.”
Devin Conner, Director of Franchise Sales, spoke on more locations to come. “This growth is incredible. We have two more that are considering new territories right behind these,” Conner stated. Pizza Twist is working on its international footprint as well. Canada and Indonesia have their own locations coming soon.
Pizza Twist features an innovative menu rich in Indian flavor influences. Most markets welcome the ingenuity and creativity of the concept, merging the love of pizza with delicious Indian flavors. All meat is GMO-free, and the menu features several vegan, gluten-free, and new flavors. Interested franchise candidates should visit https://www.chicagospizzatwist.com/resources/franchise for more information.
About Pizza Twist
Pizza Twist is an international pizza chain. With locally sourced ingredients and premium quality GMO-Free meat, the menu is filled with vegan, gluten-free and traditional Indian twists of flavors. To find a Pizza Twist near you, visit their website at https://www.pizzatwist.com.
