All Sports Television Network Enters into Agreement with British Tech Firm

All Sports begins its pursuit of incorporating new technology into linear television broadcasting.

LAS VEGAS, NV, US, February 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- All Sports Television Network (ALL SPORTS) announces that it has entered into an agreement with AAB-Labs (AAB). Under the terms of the agreement, ALL SPORTS and AAB will collaborate in the development and exploitation of linear and non-linear broadcasting technology. Additionally, the two companies will work together in creating new eSports gaming technologies.

"Technology in virtually every industry is continually evolving. While ALL SPORTS’ core business is television broadcasting, our goal is to explore ways in which we can further enhance the viewer experience,” stated ALL SPORTS President Roger Neal Smith. "I believe that we will accomplish our goal by integrating technology used in other industries with linear broadcasting. We plan to create new ways of engaging with our audiences and use our broadcast reach to further embrace the digital world."

About All Sports Television Network

The All Sports Television Network is a national sports network available on over-the-air television as well as select over-the-top platforms. The network began broadcasting in November 2020 and expects to reach 70 million television households by the end of the year. ALL SPORTS celebrate the accomplishments of all athletes worldwide. The network features national and international sporting events, and showcases sports-related documentaries, movies and talk shows.

About AAB Labs Limited

Headquartered in Great Britain, AAB-Labs is a technology and digital systems enterprise with offices in Silicon Valley, London, and Mumbai. The company focuses on research and development in the areas of cinematic feature film enhancement and televisual video content enhancement.

