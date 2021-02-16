VAPG (Value Added Producer Grants) USDA Feasibility Studies - Wert-Berater, LLC
What is a “feasibility study”?
A feasibility study is a report by an independent third-party that analyzes a business venture’s prospects for success. It impartially lays out the features of the business plan & critiques them, analyzing the strengths & weaknesses of the venture, & assessing its overall feasibility. When is a feasibility study required?
USDA sometimes requires an independent feasibility study as part of a complete application. Some investors & commercial lenders also ask for a feasibility study.
Business & Industry (B&I) Guaranteed Loans. USDA has the discretion to decide whether or not such a study is needed. Feasibility studies may be required if the B&I project involves:
1. A new business – e.g., a start-up company.
2. An existing business which lacks a profitable history – e.g., recent losses, weak financial ratios compared to industry averages, etc.
3. An existing business which is proposing to develop an independent operation in a new location – e.g., a second retail sales outlet which will depend on a new market area for its success.
Feasibility studies generally are not required if the B&I project involves:
1. An existing business that has already documented a historic ability to generate sufficient funds to service the proposed loan.
2. A commercial lease facility. In lieu of a feasibility study, the applicant must provide evidence of sufficient committed tenants to assure a break-even operation. The financial strength of the tenants and the length of their lease commitment will also be taken into account.
Rural Energy for America Program (REAP) grants & guaranteed loans. Applicants seeking REAP assistance for renewable energy projects must obtain a feasibility study if the total project cost exceeds $200,000.
Value-Added Producer Grants (VAPG). Applicants seeking a VAPG-Working Capital grant must obtain a feasibility study before applying for the VAPG. VAPG-Planning grant funds can be used to obtain a feasibility study.
Who prepares the feasibility study?
The study must be prepared by an independent, qualified consultant with a recognized expertise in the type of operation being analyzed. The analyst cannot be “in-house”, a firm with a proprietary interest in the project, a vendor, or any other party with a potential conflict of interest or vested interest in the outcome of the study.
Contents of the feasibility study?
USDA does not mandate any specific form or format for the feasibility study. However, Appendix A to RD Instruction 4279-B (see reverse) provides a recommended outline of considerations to be included in the feasibility study. Particular emphasis should be given to market feasibility and management feasibility issues.
