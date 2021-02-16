Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Armour Comms continues strong y-on-y growth

Working from Home requirements and increased security awareness around the dangers of consumer-grade apps fuel demand for Armour Mobile

2020 has been a year of continued growth for Armour, despite the pandemic. We maintain a strong focus to develop solutions that are highly intuitive and that maintain appropriate levels of security.”
— David Holman, Director, Armour Comms
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Armour Comms, the leading provider of specialist, secure communications solutions, has seen continued year-on-year growth during 2020. The company has achieved an increase in license revenue with annual recurring revenue (ARR) up 28%. Having secured its first round of outside investment of £2million from external investors in late 2019, Armour made a range of key appointments across the business to fast-track product development and address new markets. Revenue generated has been evenly spread across the regions with 30% from the UK, 33% from the Middle East, and 37% from the rest of the world.

David Holman, Director and co-founder of Armour Comms commented; “2020 has been a year of continued growth for Armour, despite the pandemic. In part this has been due to an increased awareness of the security shortcomings of using consumer-grade apps, particularly as people were forced to work from home. We have also invested in our expansion with an increase in head count of 20%, mainly in development, quality assurance and customer support. We maintain a strong focus to ensure we develop solutions that are highly intuitive as well as maintaining appropriate levels of security.”

During 2020 Armour agreed terms with a number of new partners in key geographic regions and signed up several significant new customers, as well as expanding the Armour user-base in the military/defence and government sectors.

2020 also saw an increase in demand from enterprises in non-regulated industries for SigNet by Armour, a secure comms app based on Signal. SigNet, which uses AES-256 bit encryption, has been toughened with more enterprise-grade security features such as an on-premises option for total privacy (a cloud option is also available), no auditability, secure groups, allow listing features, and a much improved, highly intuitive user interface.

Andreina West
PR Artistry
+44 1491 845553
email us here

