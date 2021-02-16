Presenting STIN, the Up and Coming Rapper
Look Out for STIN’s Latest Hip-Hop ReleasesNEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STIN is a musician who used his years of experience writing as a sportswriter to pursue his lifelong dream of becoming a songwriter. His musical talent and creativity have allowed the artist to produce music that captivates listeners with catchy tunes and relatable lyrics.
STIN’s most famous song yet is “LUST”, with over 74,000 plays on Spotify. The chill hip-hop sounds and the lyrical rap make for a mellow song that listeners can unwind with. STIN took a more emotional approach to his music with the single “Greed” that garnered over 20,000 plays. This range shows the artist has a song for every mood.
Listeners should watch out for the artist’s long-awaited debut album release, ‘Feel It’. This release will display STIN’s extraordinary range of talent, honed after a decade of writing songs. The tracks will feature gifted musicians such as Tommy Kristo, Xavier, and Alonda Rich. He also has the backing of talented producers like Def Street, Wyshmaster, Supersonyc, THINABEATS, among others.
As an independent musician, STIN covers a range of topics with his songs, from relationship complexities to upbeat, feel-good songs. The end goal is to move up in the music industry and work with a label that will allow him to take his creative assets to the next level.
Check out STIN and his music, available for streaming and purchase. Listeners can also follow the artist on social media to stay up-to-date on the latest releases. To contact him for reviews, interviews, and collaborations, use the information given below.
###
About
STIN is a singer-songwriter coming from Newport Beach, California. After 10 years of writing songs as a hobby, STIN decided to pursue his passion for music professionally as a songwriter. The artist has been able to accumulate a huge fanbase in a short amount of time. As of now, his music falls under the genres of hip-hop, rap, and pop. STIN hopes to keep writing songs that are deeply emotional and yet are capable of making people smile.
Links
Main Website URL https://www.artistpr.com/members/stin/#music
Other Website URLs
https://www.facebook.com/STIN-Music-111392526906628
https://www.instagram.com/austin__james/
https://soundcloud.com/stinsongs
https://open.spotify.com/artist/3wwA2qwCUBqDrb7il9GIiX
STIN
STIN
+1 (949) 945-4946
austinevett@gmail.com