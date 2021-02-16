Health Is Wealth
A deep look at the inner workings of facilities managementCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, February 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the modern era, especially during times of crisis, the healthcare facilities that comprise our healthcare system are crucial to maintain the health and wellness of not just the patients but also the professionals running these facilities. One might think that the process of running and maintaining these facilities is easy but behind the precise systems that run like clockwork in order to keep everyone safe is an ever-evolving organism of sorts that keeps up with modern advancements. The book Privatization of Facility Management in Public Hospitals by Hong Poh Fan pulls the curtain back and reveals the goings-on of facilities management.
A professional engineer by trade, Hong Poh Fan is highly experienced in the field of facility management, gaining a wealth of knowledge over two decades of being exposed to multiple hospitals’ facilities management systems. He graduated with honors with BSc from University of Manchester, UK, and earned an MBA in Brunel University, UK. He is a professional and chartered engineer with MICE, UK and currently operates his own consultants engineering and management firm.
The book aims to showcase exactly what it takes to ensure that healthcare facilities operate in tip-top shape. Hong Poh Fan uncovers the lid on the machinations of facilities management in developing countries’ healthcare facilities, such as in Malaysia, in order to inform people more and perhaps increase interest in the field and process. It also shows some history in the industry meant to present just how far things have come since the old days.
Grab a copy today to learn more about facilities management and the healthcare systems that keep everyone healthy and alive!
