A Constant Evolution
A look at the developments of facilities management over the yearsCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, February 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Entities have to evolve in order to keep up with the changing times. This can help them survive whatever challenges they face. This is true for people, businesses, and even the healthcare systems that we rely on to ensure our continuous health and wellness as a society. New needs and issues arise as our world progresses towards the future, and author Hong Poh Fan’s book, Privatization of Facility Management in Public Hospitals, showcases just how health care facilities evolve to stay cutting-edge.
Hong Poh Fan works as an engineer with MICE, UK, owns and operates his own consultants engineering and management firm. He has been working in the field of facilities management for years, amassing two decades’ worth of valuable knowledge and experience that are now brought to further improve the field in his own way. He is a graduate of University of Manchester, UK, and Brunel University, UK, earning a BSc and MBA from each, respectively.
Privatization of Facility Management in Public Hospitals reveals to the reader how the field of facilities management evolved over the years, putting a magnifying glass on Malaysia and other third world countries’ efforts in particular. It details how hospital equipment and facilities are constantly evolving to deliver new services and adhere to new global standards, all in the quest to deliver the best healthcare as possible to societies all over the world.
Buy your copy of one of the few books about facilities management today!
About Writers’ Branding
Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.
Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.
Writers' Branding
Writers' Branding
+1 800-608-6550
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter