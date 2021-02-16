Managing Health and Wellness
A book about the intricacies of what it takes to run healthcare facilitiesCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, February 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Any enterprise, public or private, small or large, requires proper management in order to not just stay afloat, but actually thrive. And when it comes to ones that involve people’s health and wellness, proper management is critical in more ways than one. There are many elements necessary to keep a healthcare facility running efficiently, though nearly all of these are not known to the public in general. Hong Poh Fan’s book, Privatization of Facility Management in Public Hospitals, aims to show this to everyone.
Having earned a BSc and MBA from University of Manchester and Brunel University respectively, Hong Poh Fan has used his education to learn more on how to further improve facilities management. He has worked for over 20 years in the field, as a professional and chartered engineer with MICE, UK as well as the owner and operator of his own consultants engineering and management firm, being involved in a number of hospitals’ facilities management operations.
Hong Poh Fan’s book unwraps the secrets of the field of facilities management, focusing mostly on Malaysia’s healthcare system and how facilities management is done in various budding third-world countries. He also talks about some of the history of facilities management and sheds light on the developments made over the years, and the critical milestones that have advanced our healthcare systems to the proficient organism it is today.
It is a great book to have when you are interested to learn about how the private development of hospitals has changed over time. Fan’s book is one of the few books to really delve into the topic. Grab yours today!
About Writers’ Branding
Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.
Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.
Writers' Branding
Writers' Branding
+1 800-608-6550
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter