Behind the Scrubs

Privatization of Facility Management in Public Hospitals

An expose on what it really takes to keep everyone healthy

COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, February 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Health and wellness are considered top priorities in all societies and cultures. As such, a great deal of effort is exerted in order to keep abreast with all the latest advancements in technologies and methodologies. As with all things, what the public sees on the surface does not give justice to what happens beneath, and the great deal of work that the countless men and women in the field must do to make the healthcare system of any country running as smoothly as possible. Take a closer look behind the scrubs in this book by Hong Poh Fan called Privatization of Facility Management in Public Hospitals.

Hong Poh Fan graduated with honors from the University of Manchester, UK, earning a BSc in the process, as well as from Brunel University, UK, earning an MBA. He is a professional and chartered engineer with MICE, UK, with over twenty years of experience and knowledge in the field of facilities management, having been involved in the facilities management systems of numerous hospitals. He also owns and operates a consultants engineering and management firm.

In the book, Hong Poh Fan reveals to the public the processes that the healthcare and medical professionals utilize to keep the facilities running optimally, particularly showcasing Malaysia’s healthcare system as a prime example. In addition to this, his book also briefs the reader of the history of facilities management and how it has fared over the decades. His hope is that this book, one of the few that actually tackles the subject, might spark people’s interest in the topic.

About Writers’ Branding

Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.

Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.

