A Mom's Lasting Legacy
Mom's Poetry
A match made in heaven—a mother's love and poetryCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, February 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mothers and poetry have more similarities than we think, as both are overflowing with emotions, almost inexplicable, and both are beacons, guiding and lighting our paths when it gets too dark. So for these trying times, Kathleen Dunleavy's Mom's Poetry will remind us of our fond memories of the past and dire situations we have been through but conquered, thus igniting our hearts with hope that someday, things will be fine again.
Mom’s Poetry is a collection of poems written by Kathleen to memorialize—and share—her personal experiences in life. Her pieces are peaceful and spiritual, especially her poem dedicated to the family members who lost a loved one from the tragic 9-11 disaster. She shares her prayers and personal take on the incident, as well as her reflections on family deaths. Although there are lyrical pieces that are heavy to take, Kathleen balances it out with light-hearted poems about art, pets, nature, and the beauty in little, everyday things that are often overlooked by many.
Lisa Brown-Gilbert, a satisfied reader and reviewer from Hollywood Book Reviews says that she highly recommends the book. She shares, "Entirely a beautiful journey through a creative and expressive mind, I enjoyed reading Mom’s Poetry by author Kathleen Dunleavy. She is an intensely talented woman whose unconditional love for her family and friends truly shines through her artistic endeavors. As well, I found the sentiments both relatable and ultimately entertaining and as a mother myself, can completely relate to the desire to memorialize family, and events for future generations to read. In particular, I really enjoyed the artwork as well as the Thanksgiving poems, they were creative, engaging, and presented family gatherings in a new light."
Kathleen is a mother of four, a grandmother of eleven, and a great-grandmother of two. Her primary interests are her family, children, gardening, walking, writing, spirituality, benevolence, and music. She is an accomplished pianist and organist. Visit www.kathleendunleavy.com.
