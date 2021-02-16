Craggy Correctional Center Offender Dies after Testing Positive for COVID-19

A Craggy Correctional Center offender with pre-existing medical conditions, who tested positive for COVID-19, has died at Central Prison after hospitalization.

“We are working hard to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 in our prisons. The health and safety of the staff and the offender population continues to be our top priority,” said Todd Ishee, Commissioner of Prisons.

The offender tested positive for COVID-19 on Dec. 16. He was hospitalized on Dec. 28. He was discharged on Jan. 14 and transferred to Central Prison. His condition worsened, and he died on Feb. 13.

The offender was a male in his mid-70s who had underlying health conditions. Given his family’s right to privacy and the confidentiality of prison offender records, the Department of Public Safety will not further identify the individual.

Prisons leadership has taken more than four dozen actions throughout the North Carolina prison system to try to prevent transmission of the virus. They are found here: https://www.ncdps.gov/our-organization/adult-correction/prisons/prisons-...