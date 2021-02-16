CRN Names PC Miracles to Its 2021 MSP 500 List

logo

PC Miracles wants you to Run Your Business Without Having to Worry About IT Support orSecurity of Your Data

WEST BLOOMFIELD, MI, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --

PC Miracles, Quality IT Process QualityBusiness Results, announced today that CRN, a brand of TheChannel Company, has named PC Miracles to its 2021 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Pioneer 250 category. The list, released annually, recognizes the leading North American solution providers that have demonstrated innovative andforward-thinking approaches to managed services. These services help end usersimprove operational efficiencies and navigate the ongoing complexities of IT solutions, while maximizing their return on IT investments.

PC Miracles was in fact listed PC Miracles to its 2021 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 listin the Pioneer 250 category Dan Izydorek, President of PC Miracles stated “The efforts of our team and continuous innovative spirit are the true driving factors behind this achievement. I am proud of them and honored of the PC Miracles team.”

With cutting-edge approaches to delivering managed services, MSPs have become an integral part of the success of businesses worldwide. They help empower organizations to leverage complex technologies, keeping a strict focus on their core business without straining their budgets. CRN’s 2021 MSP 500 list identifies the market’s key managed services players who are setting themselves apart with best-of-breed solutions that provide the business outcomes customers need.

The MSP 500 list is divided into three sections: the MSP Pioneer 250, recognizing companies with business models weighted toward managed services and largely focused on the SMB market; the MSP Elite 150, recognizing large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on-premises and off-premises services; and theManaged Security 100, recognizing MSPs focused primarily on off-premises and cloud-based security services.

“Effective MSPs enable companies to focus on their core objectives while improving the quality and reliability of their cloud computing capabilities,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “The solution providers on CRN’s 2021 MSP 500 list deserve recognition for their innovative and forward-thinking approaches to managed services, and the ability to optimize operational efficiencies and systems to maximize return oninvestments.”

“Technology has two faces: it can bring about more efficiency, success and profitability for your company, or it can be a nuisance exhausting your resources,” states Izydorek.Therefore, businesses throughout Detroit, Troy, Southfield, Auburn Hills, Waterford, Clarkston, Pontiac, Madison Heights, Royal Oak and Farmington Hills, depend on our expertise in the installation and computer network technology support that runs their businesses. “We identify technology gaps, business and cybersecurity risks then correct, protect and monitor our client’s systems.”

Izydorek and his PC Miracle team have worked closely with President Rachel Stewart of Gardner-White Furniture Company, Inc., as they have purchased many furniture locations that were going out of business in the state, and making sure that all IT and sales services are never interrupted through there in store andonline shopping. Various programs help a company run at its best but concerns over system operations cause unnecessary worry and stress. Being able to take that stress away adds productivity. During this past holiday season, PC Miracles, provided the company hosting services so they would have no unexpected downtime or technology glitches. Additionally, PC Miracles developed abusiness security plan to handle any security threats as cyber threats are constantly evolving.

About

PC Miracles Dan Izydorek,President, of PC Miracles, at the age of 19 to pursue hisl ove of computers. By the age of 20, his business was so busy he had to drop out of college to keep up with demand. He is driven by increasing the bottom lines of his business clients using technology. With this driving vision, PC Miracles has become one of the pre-eminent providers of Managed IT Services to business owners in the Metro Detroit Area that see IT as an investment (not an expense). Dan’s partnering with his clients has enabled them to truly harness their technology’s power to its fullest capacity. For More Information Go to PC Miracles: www.pcmiracles.com

About

The Channel Company The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

The MSP500 list will be featured in the February 2021 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/msp500.

