Martin County to get improved waterway marker signs

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) will soon begin work to repair waterway markers for state manatee protection zones and state boating restricted areas within Martin County that post either Manatee Protection zones or Boating Safety zones, including the Intercoastal Waterway channel. The work begins during the month of March.

The FWC is performing routine maintenance and replacing degraded waterway signs in the existing boundaries of the manatee protection zones and the boating restricted areas. This will improve manatee protection and boater safety in the area and will more clearly mark the boundaries for boaters.

Boaters are urged to use caution, particularly in narrow waterways, while the sign construction is underway.

For information regarding waterway marker sign placement in Martin County, visit MyFWC.com/media/7308/martinmpz-bramaps.pdf.