Antea Group Becomes Renewable Fuels Association (RFA) Member

ST. PAUL, Minn., February 15, 2021 /3BL Media/ - Antea Group USA joins the Renewable Fuels Association (RFA) as the newest Associate Member.

RFA is the leading trade association for America’s ethanol industry, working to drive expanded demand for American-made renewable fuels and bioproducts worldwide. Their vision is to help the world breathe easier with the power of renewable fuels.

As the authoritative voice of the U.S. ethanol industry, RFA helps America become cleaner, safer, and more energy independent. In creating a forum for ethanol producers and industry stakeholders, RFA has achieved an unequaled record of results through action, advocacy, and analysis.

“We are excited to join RFA in its mission to create opportunity and drive growth for America’s ethanol industry,” says Bill MacDonald, Senior Vice President and Oil & Gas Segment Leader at Antea Group USA. “As EHS consultants, we have been a trusted advisor to energy clients for over 30 years, helping them meet the safety, environmental, social, and governance challenges of today, while also supporting their aspirations and ambitions for tomorrow. We look forward to contributing our knowledge and working alongside others that are committed to leading the evolution of a sustainable renewable fuels industry.”

About Antea Group Antea Group is an international engineering and environmental consulting firm specializing in full-service solutions in the fields of environment, infrastructure, urban planning, and water. By combining strategic thinking and multidisciplinary perspectives with technical expertise and pragmatic action, we do more than effectively solve client challenges; we deliver sustainable results for a better future. We serve clients ranging from global energy companies and manufacturers to national governments and local municipalities. Learn more at https://us.anteagroup.com.

