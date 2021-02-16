Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 324 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 207,207 in the last 365 days.

Declaration of State Office Closures in Middle and West Tennessee

Monday, February 15, 2021 | 05:46pm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Due to expected hazardous weather and travel conditions in Middle and West Tennessee, including freezing rain, ice and snowfall, Gov. Bill Lee has closed state offices on Tuesday, February 16 in the following counties:

·       Bedford

·       Benton

·       Bledsoe

·       Cannon

·       Carroll

·       Cheatham

·       Chester

·       Clay

·       Coffee

·       Crockett

·       Cumberland

·       Davidson

·       Decatur

·       DeKalb

·       Dickson

·       Dyer

·       Fayette

·       Fentress

·       Franklin

·       Gibson

·       Giles

·       Grundy

·       Hardeman

·       Hardin

·       Haywood

·       Henderson

·       Henry

·       Hickman

·       Houston

·       Humphreys

·       Jackson

·       Lake

·       Lauderdale

·       Lawrence

·       Lewis

·       Lincoln

·       Macon

·       Madison

·       Marion

·       Marshall

·       Maury

·       McNairy

·       Montgomery

·       Moore

·       Morgan

·       Obion

·       Overton

·       Perry

·       Pickett

·       Putnam

·       Robertson

·       Rutherford

·       Scott

·       Sequatchie

·       Shelby

·       Smith

·       Stewart

·       Sumner

·       Tipton

·       Trousdale

·       Van Buren

·       Warren

·       Wayne

·       Weakley

·       White

·       Williamson

·       Wilson

State offices in all other counties will remain open.

All citizens are urged to exercise caution and avoid non-essential travel where possible on Tuesday, February 16.

###

You just read:

Declaration of State Office Closures in Middle and West Tennessee

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.