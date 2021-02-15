State Auditor McGuiness: Delaware’s Federal CARES Act Funding Spending Reaches 69 Percent of Total Allotment  

DOVER, DELAWARE – Delaware state agencies have so far spent about 69 percent of the $927 million the state received in federal CARES Act funding, State Auditor Kathy McGuiness said today.

“Delawareans deserve to know exactly where that federal money is being spent and how it is helping them as they struggle with effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,” McGuiness said. “That’s why I developed a CARES Act Fund Tracker on my website – to let taxpayers see a breakdown of how much money each state agency has spent.”

As of Feb. 12, 2021, $638.56 million has been spent. Since Thanksgiving, Delaware has been spending an average of about $11 million per week.

Other highlights:

At least three state agencies – the Department of Education, the State Housing Authority and the State Fire Commission – have spent at least 95 percent of their allocated funds.

The Department of Labor has spent about 85 percent of its $197.47 million allotment.

The Office of Management and Budget has spent about 9 percent of its $149.26 million allotment.

In March 2020, the federal government passed the $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which provided payments to state and local governments as they navigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Based on its population, Delaware received $927.23 million.

