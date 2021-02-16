Budget Roofing Supply Speaks Out About Building Material Shortage

Budget Roofing Supply delivery crew member loading asphalt shingles to a residential rooftop.

The 2020 pandemic has created a massive construction material shortage. South Texas based Budget Roofing Supply explains the situation and how it addresses it.

MCALLEN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While many individuals and businesses do not want to relive the memories of 2020, an issue that is plaguing the building material and contractor industry must be addressed. The industry’s most costly disaster was born of the pandemic and does not seem to have any end in sight. There is no way for businesses to easily obtain the building material supplies they need to serve their customers.

South Texas based roofing supply company, Budget Roofing Supply, is ready to end the silence on this industry issue. This small local business has felt the direct effects of the inability to acquire its typical inventory without fighting tooth and nail with manufacturers and supplies. Branch manager of Budget Roofing Supply, Noe Teniente, has the following to say on the issue:

“Here at Budget Roofing Supply, our customers are family, and, as such, our goal is to protect them during these trying times. Not only from COVID-19, but also from price increases on building products by negotiating daily with our suppliers ensuring we also protect our customers' wallets. It’s not always easy.

“Manufacturers are facing with COVID-19 as well. They’ve had to reduce staff per shift as well as extend production hours. Not to mention the surge of orders from regions that have encountered hurricanes as well as hail storms. Due to that surge, we now have to fight for allocation of materials. But at Budget...our customers are family, and we will fight tooth and nail with our manufacturers to ensure material is here — on the ground — with as many color options available. Our extended family has responded graciously with their patience and their loyalty.”

Budget Roofing Supply is not alone in this issue. In the Commercial Construction Index released by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce for Q4 of 2020, 71% of contractors are reported to have experienced some form of a budget material shortage. Furthermore, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce has found that 83% of contractors are experiencing project delays to COVID-19 and 68% of those same contractors expect the delays to continue through Q2 of 2021.

Despite the fact a building material shortage is prevalent in this industry, Budget Roofing Supply is doing everything in its power to provide the roofing shingles and other roofing material its customers need to move forward on their roofing projects. Regardless if someone needs metal roofing, silicone, or other commercial roofing supply products, Budget Roofing Supply is the local company to trust for the most reliable, fairly priced products.

The company will continue to raise awareness on the budget material acquisition issue that is being felt across the industry. Regardless of how much longer this issue persists, customers of Budget Roofing Supply can continue to rely on the company to provide honest lead times.

For more information on how Budget Roofing Supply can support anyone's efforts to complete roofing projects for their customers on time, please do not hesitate to contact the company at (956) 616-4840.