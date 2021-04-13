"Please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 for an explanation of how the compensation process works, what will be involved and what your claim might be worth.” — Texas Mesothelioma Victims Center

The Texas Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends Texas based attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste for a navy veteran or person with recently diagnosed mesothelioma anywhere in the state of Texas. Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste is one of the most experienced mesothelioma attorneys in the nation and he and his colleagues have produced over a billion dollars in compensation results for their clients in Texas and nationwide.

Rather than ordering a 'free' kit, guide, booklet, calculator, or handbook about mesothelioma-and in doing so cause a lawyer stampede-please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 for an explanation about how the compensation process works, what will be involved and what your claim might be worth.

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Texas, the Texas Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim and their families get to the right physicians at one of these hospitals:

* MD Anderson Cancer Center: Houston, Texas: https://www.mdanderson.org/. The MD Anderson Cancer Clinic in Houston might be one the best cancer clinics in the world.

*Baylor Saint Luke’s Medical Center Cancer Center: Houston, Texas: https://www.bcm.edu/healthcare/care-centers/lung-institute

*Dallas Methodist Hospital: Dallas, Texas: https://www.methodisthealthsystem.org/lungcancer

The Texas Mesothelioma Victims Center also wants to emphasize their unsurpassed free services are available to a diagnosed victim of mesothelioma statewide including cities such as Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, Austin, El Paso, Fort Worth, Corpus Christi, Plano, Laredo, Waco, Arlington, etc. https://Texas.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Texas include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, oil refinery workers, oil rig workers, chemical plant workers, factory workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, or 1980s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. However, because Texas is one of the nation’s largest energy producing states mesothelioma does happen to good people in Texas. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma, please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.