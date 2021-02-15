Social Media Hammer Sets New Bulk Upload CSV Speed Record

Create a 300 post Hootsuite Bulk Upload CSV in 2 minutes Social Media Hammer Logo One of Social Media Hammer's Ads

Social Media Hammer, the Internet's fastest content automation tool can now create a Hootsuite 300 post bulk upload csv file in under 2 minutes.

To manually create a Hootsuite bulk upload csv file, no less than 8 hours would be required to format the date and time, link, content, and hashtags. Social Media Hammer does this automatically.” — David Howse

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, February 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Social Media Hammer, the Internet's fastest content automation tool can now create a 300 post bulk upload csv file in under 2 minutes. The social media automation tool, created by David Howse, was originally designed for his marketing agency. After several positive comments and request for use by other social media marketers, it was made public.

The tool simply scans your website, converts the content to csv and automatically ads date, time, hashtags, and the source link. What once took 8 hours now takes 2 minutes.

Since July 0f 2020, the app has undergone several upgrades. The two most important of these upgrades was (1) the ability to export for Hootsuite, Social Champ, Social Pilot, Buffer / bulk.ly, Agora Pulse, Social Oomph, Sprout Social, Crowdfire, Meet Edgar, or CoSchedule and (2) The ability to crawl a 200 page website and convert the content to a cvs format compatible with the mentioned social media automation tools.

The website, https://www.socialmediahammer.com/ lists the file creation process as:

Step 1: Add your website URL to the dashboard.

Step 2: Set (a) the start date of your first post (b) the end date of your last post (c) the time(s) o your post each day (d) how many posts per day you want

Step 3: Select your automation tool for csv formatting (Hootsuite, Sprout Social, etc.) and choose the social media platform you want the posts to go to (Facebook, Twitter, etc.)

After we convert your website content in to a bulk upload csv, choose your hashtag(s). We will list the most common words from your website or you can add your own.

Step 4: Your social media csv bulk upload file can now be downloaded.

Once you download the csv, you can edit it in Google Sheets if you would like to make any changes before uploading it to a social media automation tool.

You’re Done!

Howse, the lead developer says many more upgrades are coming, including converting pdf to bulk upload csv; an announcement on this will be made shortly.

A video demo of Social Media Hammer creating a Hootsuite Bulk Upload CSV. 300 posts in under 2 minutes.